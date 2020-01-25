Davy's Wexford and McGeeney's Armagh make strong starts to league campaigns

DAVY FITZGERALD SAW his Wexford team make a flying start to the hurling league tonight when they accounted for Laois by 2-27 to 2-16 in Portlaoise.
Conor McDonald and Aidan Nolan both raised green flags in the Division 1 Group B game in O’Moore Park with goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Willie Dunphy scoring goals for Laois.
All the goals arrived in the opening period with Wexford edging ahead 2-10 to 2-8 at the break but the winners pushed on with Jack O’Connor finishing with 0-6, Paul Morris hitting 0-4 and there were 0-3 returns from both Rory O’Connor and Paudie Foley. Ross King was the top scorer for Laois with 0-11 but they lost out by eleven points at the end.
In football Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh team ran out emphatic victors by 2-18 to 1-8 against Cavan in their Division 2 clash at the Athletic Grounds.
Newcomer Conor Turbitt caught the eye with 1-6 for Armagh while Stefan Campbell also found the net, his strike arriving from the penalty spot.
Armagh were in front at the break by 0-10 to 0-5 before both goals arrived and a late consolation strike from James Smith arrived after a tough evening for Mickey Graham’s side.
Leitrim enjoyed a fine result in their first outing in Division 3 against a Derry team who had also been promoted with them last year. It finished 2-11 to 1-14 at Celtic Park while there were successes in Division 4 for Limerick and Carlow.
Allianz League Results
Football
Division 2
Armagh 2-18 Cavan 1-8
Division 3
Derry 2-11 Leitrim 1-14
Division 4
Carlow 0-11 Wicklow 0-9
Waterford 0-10 Limerick 1-10
Hurling
Division 1 Group B
Laois 2-16 Wexford 2-27
