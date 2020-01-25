This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy's Wexford and McGeeney's Armagh make strong starts to league campaigns

There were also football league wins tonight for Limerick and Carlow.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 4,554 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979939

DAVY FITZGERALD SAW his Wexford team make a flying start to the hurling league tonight when they accounted for Laois by 2-27 to 2-16 in Portlaoise.

conor-mcdonald-celebrates-his-goal Conor McDonald celebrates hitting the net for Wexford.

Conor McDonald and Aidan Nolan both raised green flags in the Division 1 Group B game in O’Moore Park with goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Willie Dunphy scoring goals for Laois.

All the goals arrived in the opening period with Wexford edging ahead 2-10 to 2-8 at the break but the winners pushed on with Jack O’Connor finishing with 0-6, Paul Morris hitting 0-4 and there were 0-3 returns from both Rory O’Connor and Paudie Foley. Ross King was the top scorer for Laois with 0-11 but they lost out by eleven points at the end.

davy-fitzgerald Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

In football Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh team ran out emphatic victors by 2-18 to 1-8 against Cavan in their Division 2 clash at the Athletic Grounds.

Newcomer Conor Turbitt caught the eye with 1-6 for Armagh while Stefan Campbell also found the net, his strike arriving from the penalty spot.

Armagh were in front at the break by 0-10 to 0-5 before both goals arrived and a late consolation strike from James Smith arrived after a tough evening for Mickey Graham’s side.

stefan-campbell-scores-a-penalty Stefan Campbell converted a penalty in Armagh's win. Source: Philip McGowan/INPHO

Leitrim enjoyed a fine result in their first outing in Division 3 against a Derry team who had also been promoted with them last year. It finished 2-11 to 1-14 at Celtic Park while there were successes in Division 4 for Limerick and Carlow.

Allianz League Results

Football

Division 2

Armagh 2-18 Cavan 1-8

Division 3

Derry 2-11 Leitrim 1-14

Division 4

Carlow 0-11 Wicklow 0-9
Waterford 0-10 Limerick 1-10

Hurling

Division 1 Group B

Laois 2-16 Wexford 2-27

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie