Friday 27 December, 2019
Davy Russell lands feature race at Limerick and home winner in Welsh Grand National

Fury Road won the main race at Limerick while Potters Corner triumphed at Chepstow.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Dec 2019, 4:52 PM
30 minutes ago 689 Views 2 Comments
DAVY RUSSELL AND GORDON Elliott took the feature race at Limerick today with Fury Road surviving a mistake at the last to come home in the Grade 2 Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Novice Hurdle.

davy-russell-after-winning-the-race-on-cedarwood-road Davy Russell triumphed on board Fury Road today (file photo). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Fury Road justified the tag of favourite to travel well throughout the 2m 7f race but hopes of success were almost scuppered at the last, Russell’s mount recovering from that error to see off Well Set Up (7/2) and Vis Ta Loi (7/1).

“The ground is so testing, he would have met the last perfectly but on that heavy ground I got no response from him and could do nothing,” stated Russell afterwards.

“He wasn’t going forwards and wasn’t coming back to me but I knew he was well able to jump obviously. Whatever I did was going to be wrong but he is a talented horse and is a typical, good-looking Gigginstown-type horse.

“All those questions about his ideal trip will fit in eventually but he is versatile.”

Earlier at Limerick, Russell steered Argumental to success in the opener for Joseph O’Brien while heavy favourite Colreevy took the Mares Maiden Hurdle for Willie and Danny Mullins.

Meanwhile at Chepstow there was a home winner in the Welsh Grand National as Potters Corner landed the prize on offer.

welsh-national-chepstow-racecourse Jack Tudor celebrates his victory on Potters Corner with trainer Christian Williams at Chepstow. Source: David Davies

Jockey Jack Tudor guided the 8/1 winner home for Glamorgan trainer Christian Williams and the nine-year-old, part owned by Welsh rugby player Jonathan Davies, notched a fourth course triumph. 

Trainer Paul Nicholls saw Truckers Lodge finish second and Yala Enki come home third with last year’s winner Elegant Escape back in 6th.

At Kempton the Ladbrokes Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase went to 4/1 shot Bun Doran ahead of the Willie Mullins-trained Duc Des Genievres.

The other Grade 2 victors on the day were Global Citizen (8/1) in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase and Just A Sting (9/2) in the Handicap Chase.

Fintan O'Toole
