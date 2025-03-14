Three in-a-row chasing DCU to face UCC in O'Connor Cup final repeat

DCU Dóchas Éireann 2-10

Ulster University 0-9

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS DCU Dóchas Éireann maintained their push for a third consecutive AIG O’Connor Cup title after recording a seven-point triumph over Ulster University (Belfast Campus) at Queen’s University on Friday afternoon.

With Kate Kenny, Leah Fox and Emma Duggan very much to the fore, Stephen Duff’s side held off a strong challenge from their northern counterparts to set up a repeat of last year’s final in Queen’s tomorrow.

Determined to stamp their authority on this contest, DCU raced into an early four-point lead courtesy of unanswered contributions from Fox, Hannah McGinnis, Duggan (free) and Kenny – who was a key figure for the college in their 2023 and 2024 successes in this competition.

While Ulster University finally opened their account with a fine individual point from Armagh’s Caitriona O’Hagan, Fox immediately responded at the opposite end and DCU created even further daylight when marauding half-back Ruth Sargent bagged a goal via excellent approach work by Duggan.

Sargeant was temporarily replaced in the wake of this score after she fell heavily on the turf, but DCU continued to pick off points through the boots of Fox, Duggan and Mayo’s Fionnuala McLaughlin.

An Amy Garland point cut the Ulster University deficit to eight points at the break (1-8 to 0-3) and a second effort from the Monaghan wing-back sparked a strong fightback by her side on the restart.

With DCU attacker Clodagh Lohan in the sin-bin, two points apiece from Emma Conroy (moments after her introduction as a second half substitute) and Lauren Garland ensured Ulster University had reduced the gap to three points by the third-quarter mark.

DCU had seemingly weathered the storm when Kenny kicked superb points either side of a Sorcha Gormley effort for Ulster University, but the college’s supporters breathed a sigh of relief when goalkeeper Robyn Murray produced an outstanding penalty save from Niamh King.

Offaly multi-sport star Kate Kenny. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

This was a let-off for the title holders, but their victory was officially secured when Kenny released McGinnis for a close-range goal in stoppage-time.

DCU Dóchas Éireann previously completed three in-a-row in this competition from 2009 to 2011 and now the college’s current crop of players are just 60 minutes away from achieving the same feat.

Scorers for DCU Dóchas Éireann: H McGinnis 1-1, R Sargent 1-0, K Kenny 0-3, L Fox 0-3 each, E Duggan 0-2 (2f), F McLaughlin 0-1.

Scorers for Ulster University: L Garland 0-2 (1f), A Garland, C O’Hagan 0-2 each, E Conroy 0-2 (2f), S Gormley 0-1.

DCU Dóchas Éireann: R Murray; N Donlon, L Lenehan, C Durkan; S Reynolds, R Sargent, C Charters; K Owens, H McGinnis; C Lohan, E Duggan, F McLaughlin; L Fox, K Kenny, A Hanly.

Subs: J Mortimer for Sargeant (18-h-t), A Cullen for Hanly (38), J Mortimer for Owens (54), J Lyons for Fox (60).

Ulster University: C Bradley; L Kavanagh, E Sands, M Ferguson; S O’Neill, C Brown, A Garland; B Quinn, N McClory; E Hagney, C O’Hagan, L Garland; H McQuaid, M O’Neill, N King.

Subs: A Gough for Quinn, E Conroy for Hagney (both 38), S Gormley for M O’Neill (40), A Sherlock for O’Hagan (50), C Doyle for McClory (59).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).

*****

UCC 3-15

University of Galway 2-7

Emma Morrissey kicked eight points as 2024 finalists UCC booked their spot in Saturday’s AIG O’Connor Cup final with an impressive victory over University of Galway.

While the Munster side hit the ground running with points from Morrissey (who, along with her team-mate Roisin Ennis, won this competition with DCU in 2024) and Aine O’Neill, University of Galway responded at the opposite end with quickfire scores from Eva Noone and raiding centre half-back Saoirse Wynne.

This left the tie delicately poised during the early exchanges, before UCC subsequently flexed their muscles either side of the first-quarter mark. After unanswered points from Morrissey (two), Abigail Ring (two) and Waterford’s Brid McMaugh had created daylight between the teams, Cork attacker Ring rattled the net from close-range on 19 minutes to move the Leesiders into a 1-7 to 0-2 lead.

Further points arrived through the boots of Emily Lacy and Morrissey (free), but thanks to clinically secured goals from Muireaan Devaney and Kate Slevin – former team-mates at Athlone Town in the Women’s Premier Division – University of Galway came roaring back into contention.

Cork manager Joe Carroll is the UCC boss. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

However, UCC bagged a second major of their own from Lacy in the 27th minute and this propelled them towards a 2-10 to 2-5 interval lead.

Another place-ball effort by reliable Aherlow and Tipperary ace Morrissey kept UCC in the driving seat on the resumption and although Aoife Staunton raised a white flag for University of Galway, the Connacht college suffered a hammer blow on 43 minutes.

After picking up possession at a right-hand angle, Kerry native Amy Harrington unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner of the net that opposite netminder Joanne Reilly was powerless to stop. This left University of Galway with a mountain to climb inside the final-quarter and with McMaugh and Morrissey finding the target either side of Slevin’s pointed free for the Tribeswomen, UCC remained very much in control of their own destiny.

UCC manager Joe Carroll opted to introduce some fresh legs late on ahead of their final against the winners of today’s other last-four clash between DCU Dochas Eireann (who defeated the Leesiders in last year’s final) and Ulster University, but it was the first-choice duo of McMaugh and Morrissey that rounded off the scoring with late points.

Scorers for UCC: E Morrissey 0-8 (5f), A Ring 1-2, E Lacy 1-1, A Harrington 1-0, B McMaugh 0-3, A O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for University of Galway: K Slevin 1-2 (0-1f), E Noone 0-3 (2f), M Devaney 1-0, S Wynne, A Staunton 0-1 each.

UCC: C Richmond; D Kiniry, E Power, R Sheehan; A Corcoran, R Corkery, R Ennis; A Healy, A Harrington; A O’Neill, B McMaugh, E Lacy; L Hallihan, E Morrissey, A Ring.

Subs: E Twomey for Lacy (40), K Brosnan for Hallihan (44), S McGoldrick for Corcoran (53), K Redmond for Harrington, J Gill for Ring (both 57).

University of Galway: J Reilly; A Flanagan, M Jordan, C Hogan; M Barek, S Wynne, E O’Connor; M Walsh, S McCarney; A McDonnell, A Staunton, M Devaney; E Noone, M Mulryan, K Slevin.

Subs: E O’Riordan for Flanagan (18), R McLoughlin for Mulryan (40), S McGuinness for McDonnell (49), M O’Neill for Hogan (56).

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert.