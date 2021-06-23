De Allende and Snyman cleared to link up with Springboks squad after burns review

Damian de Allende: cleared to return to South Africa along with RG Snyman.

MUNSTER DUO DAMIAN de Allende and RG Snyman will fly out to South Africa later this week after getting the green light from their burns specialist.

The pair were among four Munster players injured in a fire pit accident earlier this month along with team-mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander.

But both de Allende and Snyman have been medically cleared to travel so that they can join the Springboks’ squad ahead of next month’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

“Munster’s Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa and will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team,” Munster said in a short statement on Wednesday.

“Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week having sustained burns in an accident earlier this month.

“De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week.”

The four players were taken to hospital for treatment on “superficial burns” following the June bank holiday incident which was caused by a petrol explosion.

Haley and Stander sustained burns to their hands, while De Allende and Snyman suffered “more substantial burns to [their] legs, hands and face”.

The Springboks, who have not played a Test match since winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will play Georgia in a two-Test warm-up series on the first two weekends of July.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has previously said that he is hopeful that both De Allende and Snyman will be fit to feature in those games.

