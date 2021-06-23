Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

De Allende and Snyman cleared to link up with Springboks squad after burns review

Munster pair were injured in a fire pit accident earlier this month.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 12:07 PM
59 minutes ago 1,412 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5474850
Damian de Allende: cleared to return to South Africa along with RG Snyman.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Damian de Allende: cleared to return to South Africa along with RG Snyman.
Damian de Allende: cleared to return to South Africa along with RG Snyman.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER DUO DAMIAN de Allende and RG Snyman will fly out to South Africa later this week after getting the green light from their burns specialist.

The pair were among four Munster players injured in a fire pit accident earlier this month along with team-mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander.

But both de Allende and Snyman have been medically cleared to travel so that they can join the Springboks’ squad ahead of next month’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

“Munster’s Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa and will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team,” Munster said in a short statement on Wednesday.

“Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week having sustained burns in an accident earlier this month.

“De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week.”

The four players were taken to hospital for treatment on “superficial burns” following the June bank holiday incident which was caused by a petrol explosion.

Haley and Stander sustained burns to their hands, while De Allende and Snyman suffered “more substantial burns to [their] legs, hands and face”.

The Springboks, who have not played a Test match since winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will play Georgia in a two-Test warm-up series on the first two weekends of July.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has previously said that he is hopeful that both De Allende and Snyman will be fit to feature in those games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie