Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Death of Diego Maradona to be examined in new Spotify podcast series

The English language version of the series, which will be released this month, is to be hosted by Thierry Henry.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 7:10 PM
19 minutes ago 204 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5603543
Diego Maradona at Napoli in 1987.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Diego Maradona at Napoli in 1987.
Diego Maradona at Napoli in 1987.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPOTIFY TODAY REVEALED that a podcast exploring the final days of the late Diego Maradona is to be aired later this month.

The six-episode series will launch on 23 November – two days before the first anniversary of the death of a man regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

‘The Last Days of Maradona’ will feature “never-before-heard interviews with those who were closest to the captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning Argentina team”, according to Reuters.

The English language version of the series will be hosted by former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry, a World Cup winner himself with France in 1998.

At the age of 60, Maradona died from heart failure in November of last year shortly after undergoing brain surgery. 

Searches of his personal doctor’s properties were ordered by Argentine prosecutors as part of subsequent investigations, while others involved in his care were also probed.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A medical board concluded that several members of Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie