Death of Diego Maradona to be examined in new Spotify podcast series

SPOTIFY TODAY REVEALED that a podcast exploring the final days of the late Diego Maradona is to be aired later this month.

The six-episode series will launch on 23 November – two days before the first anniversary of the death of a man regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

‘The Last Days of Maradona’ will feature “never-before-heard interviews with those who were closest to the captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning Argentina team”, according to Reuters.

The English language version of the series will be hosted by former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry, a World Cup winner himself with France in 1998.

At the age of 60, Maradona died from heart failure in November of last year shortly after undergoing brain surgery.

Searches of his personal doctor’s properties were ordered by Argentine prosecutors as part of subsequent investigations, while others involved in his care were also probed.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A medical board concluded that several members of Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”.