Derry City boss 'gutted' as striker out for up to 3 months after freak injury

DERRY CITY MANAGER Declan Devine says he’s “gutted” at losing striker Michael McCrudden to injury.

The former Institute hitman suffered a broken metatarsal at training on Wednesday and an X-ray later revealed the extent of the knock which could see him out for up to three months.

McCrudden started both of Derry’s last two league fixtures, at home to Waterford and away to Cork City, as the Candystripes showed impressive early season form.

But they will now have to plan for Friday’s encounter against high-flying Bohemians without the 26-year-old.

“I’m gutted for the boy,” Devine said this morning.

“He took a bang to the foot in training yesterday and went to get it X-rayed last night. Confirmation came through late last night that he had a broken metatarsal.”

Michael McCrudden in action for his previous club, Institute. Source: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

He added: “Michael was just really finding his feet.

“I felt he would have a huge impact over the coming weeks, but the one thing that you can guarantee with Michael McCrudden is that he’ll come back a fitter, stronger and more disciplined player.

“He’s been brilliant around the place. His application to training has been as good as anyone. He comes into work with a smile on his face and he’s a really positive influence on the group.

“He’s like a breath of fresh air, he’s someone I just love working with.

“We’ll get behind him and support him with this bad injury, but at the same time, he’ll have the best of medical care. He’ll come back a much better player for it.”

