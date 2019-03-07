This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry City boss 'gutted' as striker out for up to 3 months after freak injury

The 26-year-old only recently signed for the Candystripes from Institute.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 4:15 PM
20 minutes ago 407 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4528918
Derry City manager Declan Devine.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Derry City manager Declan Devine.
Derry City manager Declan Devine.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DERRY CITY MANAGER Declan Devine says he’s “gutted” at losing striker Michael McCrudden to injury.

The former Institute hitman suffered a broken metatarsal at training on Wednesday and an X-ray later revealed the extent of the knock which could see him out for up to three months.

McCrudden started both of Derry’s last two league fixtures, at home to Waterford and away to Cork City, as the Candystripes showed impressive early season form.

But they will now have to plan for Friday’s encounter against high-flying Bohemians without the 26-year-old.

“I’m gutted for the boy,” Devine said this morning.

“He took a bang to the foot in training yesterday and went to get it X-rayed last night. Confirmation came through late last night that he had a broken metatarsal.”

Michael McCrudden Michael McCrudden in action for his previous club, Institute. Source: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

He added: “Michael was just really finding his feet.

“I felt he would have a huge impact over the coming weeks, but the one thing that you can guarantee with Michael McCrudden is that he’ll come back a fitter, stronger and more disciplined player.

“He’s been brilliant around the place. His application to training has been as good as anyone. He comes into work with a smile on his face and he’s a really positive influence on the group.

“He’s like a breath of fresh air, he’s someone I just love working with.

“We’ll get behind him and support him with this bad injury, but at the same time, he’ll have the best of medical care. He’ll come back a much better player for it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Russell returns and Laidlaw left out as Scots bid to scupper Welsh Grand Slam
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    FRANCE
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    'Radicalised' inmate shot and detained after slashing guards in French prison attack
    FOOTBALL
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    'It gave the girls a fright': Rodgers' Celtic medals stolen in burglary
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    Mick McCarthy confirms Patrick Bamford's intent on playing for Ireland
    Expect little upheaval as Mick McCarthy names the first Irish squad of his second spell in charge
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie