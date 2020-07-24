Zenit St Petersburg set to sign Dejan Lovren for €11.5 million

Lovren is set to complete switch to Zenit this month.

Lovren is set to complete switch to Zenit this month.

DEJAN LOVREN IS on the verge of a €11.5 million switch to Zenit St Petersburg after a week of intense talks.

The Russian champions are set to strike a deal for the defender who made just 15 appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s side this season, just 10 of which came in the Premier League, as he fell to fourth choice in Klopp’s central defensive pecking order.

Lovren’s most recent start came in the 3-0 defeat at Watford at the end of February – as Klopp made it clear that his preferred partnership was Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Even so, Liverpool triggered a clause in Lovren’s deal which ensured he was contracted to the club until 2022 – allowing them to up their price.

The Croatian international’s six years at the club saw him win Champions League and Premier League medals – but injuries, combined with the progress of Gomez and brilliance of van Dijk restricted his appearances in his final year.

In all, he played 185 times for Liverpool since his €23 million switch from Southampton in 2014 but only 15 of those came this season.