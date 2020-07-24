This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zenit St Petersburg set to sign Dejan Lovren for €11.5 million

Former Southampton defender set to leave before the end of this month.

By Garry Doyle Friday 24 Jul 2020, 1:12 PM
35 minutes ago 1,231 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5158738
Lovren is set to complete switch to Zenit this month.
Image: Adam Davy
Lovren is set to complete switch to Zenit this month.
Lovren is set to complete switch to Zenit this month.
Image: Adam Davy

DEJAN LOVREN IS on the verge of a €11.5 million switch to Zenit St Petersburg after a week of intense talks.

The Russian champions are set to strike a deal for the defender who made just 15 appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s side this season, just 10 of which came in the Premier League, as he fell to fourth choice in Klopp’s central defensive pecking order. 

Lovren’s most recent start came in the 3-0 defeat at Watford at the end of February – as Klopp made it clear that his preferred partnership was Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Even so, Liverpool triggered a clause in Lovren’s deal which ensured he was contracted to the club until 2022 – allowing them to up their price.

The Croatian international’s six years at the club saw him win Champions League and Premier League medals – but injuries, combined with the progress of Gomez and brilliance of van Dijk restricted his appearances in his final year.

In all, he played 185 times for Liverpool since his €23 million switch from Southampton in 2014 but only 15 of those came this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie