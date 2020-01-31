This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delaney on the move again as former Ireland U21 defender signs for Bolton

The 23-year-old has spent most of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Jan 2020, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,981 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4988526

IRISH DEFENDER RYAN Delaney has signed for Bolton Wanderers on an 18-month contract.

The former Cork City player has made the move from fellow Sky Bet League One side Rochdale, although he has spent the majority of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who is a former Ireland U21 international, made 16 appearances for The Dons.

Bolton manager Keith Hill also signed Delaney when he was in charge at Rochdale.

Delaney’s new club are currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table following a 12-point deduction at the start of the season.

Sitting 20 points adrift of safety, Bolton have made eight signings in the January window as they look to save their League One status.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie