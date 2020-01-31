Delaney on the move again as former Ireland U21 defender signs for Bolton

IRISH DEFENDER RYAN Delaney has signed for Bolton Wanderers on an 18-month contract.

The former Cork City player has made the move from fellow Sky Bet League One side Rochdale, although he has spent the majority of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who is a former Ireland U21 international, made 16 appearances for The Dons.

Bolton manager Keith Hill also signed Delaney when he was in charge at Rochdale.

Delaney’s new club are currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table following a 12-point deduction at the start of the season.

Sitting 20 points adrift of safety, Bolton have made eight signings in the January window as they look to save their League One status.

