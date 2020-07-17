This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 July, 2020
Dele Alli still out as Tottenham prepare to face Leicester

Spurs will let Serge Aurier decide whether he plays after he returned to France following the death of his brother.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jul 2020, 4:59 PM
Dele Alli in action against Sheffield United.
Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Dele Alli in action against Sheffield United.
Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire

TOTTENHAM WILL STILL be without Dele Alli for the visit of Leicester.

Alli has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and will not make Sunday’s match.

Spurs will again let Serge Aurier decide whether he plays after he returned to France following the death of his brother, while Eric Dier serves the final game of his four-match ban.

Fourth-placed Leicester have lost three more players for the final two games of the season, with a Champions League place on the line.

James Maddison (hip), Ben Chilwell (foot) and Christian Fuchs (groin) will play no further part this term, joining Caglar Soyuncu (suspension) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) on the sidelines.

Winger Marc Albrighton could feature in the final game next week after a knock but for the trip to Tottenham, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will pick from the same squad who were on duty for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United, with Jonny Evans (ankle) fit.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Cirkin, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Sissoko, Fernandes, Skipp, Moura, Lamela, Son, Kane, Bergwijn.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Thomas, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, James, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Press Association

