This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delfine Persoon walks through tough foe to set up potential undisputed title clash with Katie Taylor

Persoon inflicted a first stoppage defeat on Melissa St Vil to hold up her end of the bargain ahead of Taylor’s clash with Rose Volante.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 1:18 AM
1 hour ago 396 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4532953
Persoon (L) is due to face Katie Taylor in June provided the Irishwoman can overcome Rose Volante.
Image: World Boxing Council
Persoon (L) is due to face Katie Taylor in June provided the Irishwoman can overcome Rose Volante.
Persoon (L) is due to face Katie Taylor in June provided the Irishwoman can overcome Rose Volante.
Image: World Boxing Council

DELFINE PERSOON MADE a ninth successful defence of her WBC title in Belgium on Saturday night to potentially set up a clash with Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

The 34-year-old Persoon, whose record now stands at 43-1 with 18 wins by stoppage, took just six rounds to walk down the game Melissa St Vil in what was, on paper, one of the toughest tests of her 10-year professional career.

St Vil, who was unlucky not to get the nod against Taylor’s most recent opponent, Eva Wahlstrom, last year, suffered a first stoppage defeat of her own career as she failed to answer the bell for the seventh.

It was the Haitian-American who started the brighter, marauding forward and catching Persoon with plenty of winging shots off either hand, but the Belgian — famed for her engine — seized control in the third and turned the tables on her opponent to claim a statement win.

D1QY9CdVsAAMeDv Persoon celebrates her ninth WBC title defence.

In victory, Persoon holds up her end of the bargain with regards to an undisputed title clash with Taylor, which has been tentatively pencilled in for the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller card in New York on 1 June.

Taylor must first see past WBO champion Rose Volante in her upcoming unification clash in Philadelphia next Friday. Provided Taylor adds the WBO title to her WBA and IBF straps, she will meet long-reigning WBC beltholder Persoon in a big one in the Big Apple.

Should it come to fruition, the winner of Taylor-Persoon will become only the fourth active boxer — male or female — to hold all four major belts in their division. Norway’s Cecilia Braekhus and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk are already undisputed champs, while the winner of the women’s superfight between America’s Claressa Shields and Kazakh-German Christina Hammer will join them on 13 April.

Victory next Friday would also see Taylor become the first-ever Irish fighter to hold three of the four major belts simultaneously.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘I didn’t even ask how much I was getting for the fights – I’d just find out afterwards’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us' - Jones eyeing revenge against Scotland
    'We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us' - Jones eyeing revenge against Scotland
    Fortune on Wales' side as Gatland's men march on towards 'dream'
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    FRANCE
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    Saints defeat threatens Spurs' top-four hopes while Vardy brace seals first Leicester win for Rodgers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie