Ex-Munster man Denis Leamy promoted to Leinster's senior coaching staff

FORMER MUNSTER AND Ireland back-row Denis Leamy has been appointed as contact skills coach with Leinster, the province has announced.

Leamy had already been working with Leinster Rugby as an elite player development officer since October 2019 and has commenced his new role under head coach, Leo Cullen.

The 39-year-old earned 144 Munster caps during his career and played in both the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup finals.

“I am thrilled to be Leinster Rugby’s new contact skills coach,” said Leamy following his new appointment.

“It is my hope to build on the great work that Hugh Hogan has done over the last four years or so.

“I would like to thank Leinster Rugby for this opportunity. It is an honour for me to be to be working with one of Europe’s premier clubs and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead in the coming seasons.”

Cullen has welcomed the addition of his former Ireland team-mate to his senior coaching team where he joins Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Felipe Contepomi and Emmet Farrell.

“Denis has been with us and in and around Leinster Rugby for a few years now so he is well established and is a familiar face. In particular working with some of our younger players in their development. He has been a huge asset to the club.

“The contact skills role is something we see as hugely important to the overall success of the senior team on a number of fronts.

“Denis is someone who has achieved and experienced so much in terms of his own playing career and has accumulated vast knowledge over the years. He was a fierce competitor on the field and he will be a great role model for our current crop of players.

“We are all very excited to see what he can bring to the role.”

