Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Munster man Denis Leamy promoted to Leinster's senior coaching staff

The 39-year-old had already been working with the province as an elite player development officer.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 11:19 AM
40 minutes ago 1,649 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5565611
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

FORMER MUNSTER AND Ireland back-row Denis Leamy has been appointed as contact skills coach with Leinster, the province has announced.

Leamy had already been working with Leinster Rugby as an elite player development officer since October 2019 and has commenced his new role under head coach, Leo Cullen.

The 39-year-old earned 144 Munster caps during his career and played in both the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup finals.

“I am thrilled to be Leinster Rugby’s new contact skills coach,” said Leamy following his new appointment.

“It is my hope to build on the great work that Hugh Hogan has done over the last four years or so.

“I would like to thank Leinster Rugby for this opportunity. It is an honour for me to be to be working with one of Europe’s premier clubs and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead in the coming seasons.”

Cullen has welcomed the addition of his former Ireland team-mate to his senior coaching team where he joins Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Felipe Contepomi and Emmet Farrell.

“Denis has been with us and in and around Leinster Rugby for a few years now so he is well established and is a familiar face. In particular working with some of our younger players in their development. He has been a huge asset to the club.

“The contact skills role is something we see as hugely important to the overall success of the senior team on a number of fronts.

“Denis is someone who has achieved and experienced so much in terms of his own playing career and has accumulated vast knowledge over the years. He was a fierce competitor on the field and he will be a great role model for our current crop of players.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“We are all very excited to see what he can bring to the role.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie