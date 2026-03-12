Denise O'Sullivan injury not 'as serious as initially feared' in another positive update

LIVERPOOL MANAGER GARETH Taylor has further allayed fears around Denise O’Sullivan’s knee injury with another positive update.

The Ireland midfield maestro aggravated an ongoing Medial Collateral Ligament [MCL] issue in last week’s 2027 World Cup qualifier defeat to France, and was ruled out of the Netherlands loss on Saturday.

Speaking after the second 2-1 reversal in four days in Utrecht, Ireland boss Carla Ward cited “positive news” and was confident O’Sullivan would be back for next month’s decisive double-header against Poland.

Advertisement

And Taylor provided a similarly encouraging update in his column on Liverpoolfc.com this morning.

“Denise O’Sullivan returned early from international duty with an injury, but I think it looks promising for her and I don’t think it’s as serious as we initially feared,” the Reds boss wrote.

“It could be touch and go for Denise this weekend but as we get closer to the game when she gets back to training we will make a decision based on that.”

Liverpool host Leicester City in the WSL on Sunday.

O’Sullivan has been managing this knee problem for some time, often wearing heavy strapping in games. She battled through a first-half incident against France to play the full game, and was denied a famous equaliser after a last-gasp goal-line clearance.

Related Reads Depth chart and ageing squad laid bare in tough start to World Cup qualifying Letter from Utrecht: Guts, no glory as Ireland denied famous result

The 129-cap Corkonian was released from camp, and saw a consultant in Liverpool last Friday, before rejoining the squad in Utrecht and watching the game pitch-side in her civvies.

Her absence was glaring in midfield, and these updates come as a major boost for Ireland ahead of next month’s games in Gdańsk and Aviva Stadium. Their play-off path will be determined against the Poles: four points appears necessary to finish third, and face League C opposition, rather than B.