Blow for Ireland as 'world-class' Denise O'Sullivan ruled out of Netherlands clash

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s 2027 World Cup qualifier against Netherlands in Utrecht [KO 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

O’Sullivan emerged as a major doubt after Tuesday’s opening 2-1 defeat to France at Tallaght Stadium, having been struggling with an ongoing MCL knee issue.

The Liverpool star battled through a first-half incident to play the full game, and was denied a famous equaliser with a last-gasp goal-line clearance.

Katie McCabe is “100% fit” and “ready to go,” having also picked up a niggle, but O’Sullivan is a major loss.

“Denise has returned home to Liverpool with that knock on her knee, she won’t be available tomorrow night,” Carla Ward told her pre-match press conference at the 23,750-capacity Stadion Galgenwaard.

“When you lose someone of Denise’s quality, I say it all the time, she is world-class, she really is, and she makes a huge difference for what we do. Naturally, that is a big loss.

“We have a squad that is well equipped to how we are going to play. Our approach won’t change. Everyone knows what we want to do and we will be prepared for that.”

Ward believes O’Sullivan will be available for selection for next month’s decisive double-header against Poland — “I don’t think April is a worry. I don’t have time frames right now. We will know more soon” — but the 31-year-old misses out on what would be her 130th international cap, and Ireland must play a competitive game without her for the first time since the Euro 2025 qualifier double-header defeat to Sweden in May/June 2024. She was also absent for last summer’s friendlies against USA.

Ward said she is “nearly there” with her decision around who will come into the XI: Anna Patten could step into midfield, where she impressed in the second leg of October’s Nations League playoff win over Belgium, with Jessie Stapleton returning to the central defensive trio. Abbie Larkin is another option at right-wing back, with Aoife Mannion potentially shifting to the middle and Patten in the six.

Advertisement

“Listen, it’s difficult to replace Denise in any team,” Ward added. “I would put Denise in any team anywhere around the world. That’s how highly I think of her. But we have a tight-knit squad, a prepared squad, a squad that everybody understands their roles, they look after each other, and whoever goes in there will know exactly what’s expected.

“Patsy did tremendously well the other night, the back five were excellent. France had very, very minimal box entries, and that said a lot about the way that from front to back we defended, so there’s plenty of options, plenty to consider.”

Ward speaking to her pre-match press conference in Utrecht today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Lazio midfielder Megan Connolly, joining Ward in the pre-match press conference, echoed her manager’s sentiments. “Obviously, Denise is a big miss. She would make any team around the world better. She is a big loss but that is why we have a big squad and everyone is ready to step up and fill in the gap.

“For me it is the same. Step up. Denise can be two people on the pitch but we performed very well the other night all across the park and we are ready to go again.”

McCabe, meanwhile, must walk a tightrope after being shown a yellow card in Tallaght Stadium. Another caution tomorrow night will rule the captain out of next month’s showdown with Poland.

“For me, it wasn’t a booking. She slipped over,” said Ward. “It’s a poor decision, but it’s one that we have to get on with now. There’s this illusion around Katie’s discipline that’s not a reality. I think she’s a top pro and she knows what the game’s all about.”

Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw by Poland in their opener. Oranje Leeuwinnen are ranked 11th in the world, 16 places above Ireland. The Girls In Green famously drew 0-0 here under Colin Bell in November 2017, but they lost 2-0 in the return World Cup qualifier the following April.

Managed by Arjan Veurink — Sarina Wiegman’s former assistant — Manchester City’s Vivianne Miedema is among their many stars. They won home-based Euro 2017 under Wiegman, and reached the 2019 World Cup final.

13,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow night’s game.