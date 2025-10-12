Broncos win in London as Jets' wait for first NFL win of the season continues

THE NEW YORK Jets’ wait for their first NFL win of the season continued after being beaten 13-11 by the Denver Broncos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jets kicker Nick Folk scored two field goals either side of Wil Lutz’s effort, before Broncos quarterback Bo Nix connected with Nate Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

Folk then extended the Jets’ lead with a field goal but New York were frustrated by an impressive display from the Broncos’ defence, who eventually finished with nine sacks on quarterback Justin Fields.

Another Lutz field goal sent the Broncos back in front in the fourth quarter for Denver to seal their fourth win, while the Jets slump to their sixth defeat this season.