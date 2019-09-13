This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One to forget for Richard Keogh as Cocu's winless run rolls on at Derby

Captain Keogh gave away a penalty, while 18-year-old Dubliner Jason Knight was on the bench against Cardiff City.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Sep 2019, 10:48 PM
26 minutes ago 989 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4809375
Derby County boss Phillip Cocu
DERBY COUNTY’S FRUSTRATING start under Phillip Cocu continued as Robert Glatzel’s first Cardiff City goal earned the Bluebirds a 1-1 draw in the Championship.

The Rams suffered successive 3-0 defeats away to Nottingham Forest and Brentford prior to the international break but, despite a bright start at Pride Park, Derby could not end their winless run in the league, which has now been extended to six games.

There was Irish representation from Richard Keogh, who captained the Derby from centre back, and 18-year-old Jason Knight on the bench.

Derby took the lead in the sixth minute – left-back Scott Malone on hand to tuck in from close range after Martyn Waghorn kept the play alive following Alex Smithies’ save from Tom Huddlestone’s strike.

With Derby on top, Waghorn’s seemingly valid penalty appeals fell on deaf ears in the 16th minute, and the home side’s frustrations were compounded moments later when Keogh hauled down Glatzel, who opened his Cardiff account from the resulting spot-kick.

Jack Marriott rattled the crossbar three minutes after the restart as Derby swiftly came out of the blocks, while Waghorn flashed a strike wide.

Kelle Roos’ error gifted Glatzel an opportunity to double his tally late on but Matthew Clarke made a goal-saving clearance to secure a point as Cocu’s wait for a first home win rumbles on.

