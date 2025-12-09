More Stories
Wexford's Derek Kent joins Tipp’s Ger Ryan on ballot for GAA presidency

Kent is the current Leinster chair, and previously served as Wexford’s chair for three years.
8.59am, 9 Dec 2025

WEXFORD’S DEREK KENT will contest the GAA presidency, joining Tipperary’s Ger Ryan on the ballot.

The Leinster chairman since 2023, Kent previously served as his county’s chair between 2017 and 2020.

Within his role in Leinster, Kent was central to his province’s football championship semi-finals being moved out of Croke Park earlier this year, when Meath ended Dublin’s 14-year dominance and Louth went on to their first Leinster title since 1957.

Kent, once of the Glynn-Barntown club in Wexford but more recently affiliated to Taghmon/Camross, joins former Munster chair and Tipp PRO Ryan on the ballot.

It will be determined in the coming weeks whether other candidates will also seek to succeed Jarlath Burns alongside Kent and Ryan, or whether the Wexford and Tipp candidates will engage in a two-man race for the position.

