Derek Lyng: 'I just think there's too much going on at the minute. It's not fair on lads'

DEREK LYNG has flagged the prospect of Kilkenny being without players for Sunday’s NHL showdown with Limerick due to the impact of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Holders UL will take on University of Galway in the last four of the intervarsity championship this evening, while DCU will host MICL.

Lyng said his preference would be to run off the Fitzgibbon Cup before Christmas, to lighten the load on players in January and February.

Killian Doyle has started all three of Kilkenny’s competitive games this season and looks set to line out for UL again this evening.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of Tirlán’s 32nd season as Kilkenny GAA sponsors, Lyng outlined the impact of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

“I’d love to see it go on before Christmas and give the Fitzgibbon and the Sigerson that time on its own,” said Lyng, whose Kilkenny side played Carlow in a challenge last weekend. “I think it would be an ideal time.

“I think there’d be huge interest in it as well. I just think there’s too much going on at the minute. It’s not fair on lads.

“Some lads we’ve had to not consider for the weekend because that would be their third game in seven days, and it just wouldn’t be fair. You’re looking at injury breakdown. I see players pulling up with hamstrings and things like that now, that’s just disappointing for them because they’re after putting in a huge effort in the pre-season, but you can only do so much.”

Lyng, who handed out league debuts to four players against Offaly in Round 1 of the League, will be without a number of household names again.

Veteran captain TJ Reid isn’t expected back until next month, while clubmate Adrian Mullen is chasing a Championship return after thumb and groin surgeries.

Tommy Walsh and Harry Shine are on a similar timeline as they recover from ACL injuries suffered last summer. Tom Phelan and David Blanchfield are a number of weeks away, too, though Cian Kenny could feature this Sunday after a hamstring strain.

Lyng also spoke about the ending to last year’s Championship when a scoreboard error occurred in the closing minutes of their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tipperary.

A point given incorrectly on the scoreboard at Croke Park for opponents Tipp left Kilkenny’s players thinking they needed to chase a goal late on. They eventually lost by just two points and received an apology from the GAA.

“To be honest, did it affect decision-making? It did,” said Lyng of the closing minutes. “But it was one of those things that was unfortunate. That (a replay) was never a realistic option.”

Derek Lyng was speaking today as Tirlán launched their 32nd season of Kilkenny GAA sponsorship