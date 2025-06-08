'We go into a knockout phase. Everything ramps up' - Cats boss Lyng moves on quickly

“FROM THE START of the Leinster campaign, all we’ve spoken about is being favourites,” states Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng in the [post-match briefing.

“But we put a huge amount of work into each game, and we prepare for each game like any other. It doesn't matter who you're playing.”

When you win your 77th provincial titles, nobody gets too animated. They can go wild and crazy all they want down in Munster, but to have indulged in a letting your hair down venture here might have felt improper.

Simply put, there’s a real post-Mass feel to Leinster hurling. The same shit happens day after day, some go out of a sense of obligation to parents, few take notice. Even less are truly invested.

“I think it's probably taken for granted that we're going to go out and win these games, but a huge amount of work goes into it, particularly from the players,” says Lyng.

“They do it all, and we've been working very hard at that, so I suppose I don't want to, I'm not sure, I mean, we've been tested in different games, at different stages.

“We lost to Wexford, and Dublin we would have been disappointed with a spell in that game as well, and likewise today, so, regardless of who we were playing, we know we're going to have to find another gear or two for the next day, and that's the reality of it.

“But that's something we'll go after, and we're looking forward to that, but we took this campaign very seriously and we got our reward today.

“We're Leinster champions, and that was the objective, but at the same time, we know we've a lot of work to do.”

When he rolls the tape of this game back, he’ll find his work-ons. They’ll not be legion, but the Brian Concannon goal is something they can get their teeth into. It’s doubtful that in a bigger day against different opposition, they would switch off and fall so dormant.

“I suppose the goal, it was very disappointing how that happened and how we conceded that,” said Lyng.

“That gave Galway a great lift at that stage, and the momentum was with them. I thought our response was very positive.

“We got back into it, picked off a few scorers, and just settled back into the game.

“We probably made a few changes at that time as well, and it just looked like we kind of lost our shape for a few minutes, but overall, just pleased how we finished the game then as well.”

Either way, this wasn’t a particularly satisfying game of hurling. Both teams were tentative and on the backfoot. It was a mood that Kilkenny shrugged off after a while, but Galway only entered the flow state for six improbable minutes.

“I think it was just a little bit cagey in the first half. I think both teams had, you know, probably disappointing ways, what you put that down to, I'm not sure, a little bit nerves or whatever, and just settling into the game,” says Lyng.

“We finished that half strong. I think the goal was an important score for us, and gave us a bit of breathing room.

TJ Reid on the pitch with his daughter Harper. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“We started the second half very well and we were strong for large parts of the second half, but obviously there was a spell there that we’d be disappointed with.

“Today was about getting the result. The performance overall was decent, I thought. We know there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

And now to the real stuff. Championship hurling.

“We go into a knockout phase. Everything ramps up. We have a few weeks that we’re going to have to really utilise, and work very hard, and get our heads down for the next step.”

But we couldn’t leave it there without a word on Huw Lawlor. The game hadn’t much to recommend itself. But it had Lawlor and the O’Loughlin Gaels man produced one of the great full-back displays with his high-fielding.

“It’s brilliant. It’s a brilliant skill to have. Somebody that can attack the ball and just pluck it from the sky like that,” purred Lyng.

“He was excellent, and it gives a lift to everybody around him as well, that confidence that you have in a full back.

“I thought overall the effort, not just from Huw, from everybody that was involved was excellent.

“I thought our work rate was very good, and maybe it dipped a little bit there, but I thought a bit of resilience there to take back the game under our control near the end was very positive as well.”

In the Galway corner, Micheál O’Donoghue wasn’t volunteering much, but he wasn’t hiding from reality either.

Micheál O'Donoghue and Derek Lyng greet each other after the game. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Asked if he felt they were in a good place heading into this game, he said, “Look, as I said in the build-up to it, people are saying ‘we’re back, we’re back’ and that we have big opportunities. Look, we have huge belief and trust in the group. The disappointing thing is when you see what they did do for a 10-12 minute period in the game, that’s the positives we’re taking out of and that’s what we’ll try and build on as we move forward.”

Was it a bigger job than he had expected when he agreed to take over from Henry Shefflin?

“No, I wouldn’t say a bigger job. Obviously, the disappointment of today and I suppose the narrative will be that it’s probably similar to previous years and previous teams. But look, we know what we have in the squad and we’ll try and take the positives out of it as we move forward.”

As for immediate plans before facing Tipperary in the preliminary quarter-final next weekend.

“The boys will probably go out and let off a bit of steam tonight and then we’ll regroup and go again,” said the Clarinbridge man.

“Look, huge challenge again. We know it’s going to be a big task but as I said, we still have full faith and trust in the group that we can bounce back.”

