Cavan All-Stars go head-to-head as Westmeath boss faces native county

WHEN DERMOT MCCABE takes to the sideline at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon, his fellow Cavan All-Star Raymond Galligan won’t be too far away.

The Westmeath manager is facing his native county in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League, with two former Cavan players going head-to-head on the inter-county management beat.

It’s a rare occurrence, made even more so by McCabe’s unique situation which spans both sides of the county — and provincial — border.

He’s a full-time Games Development Manager [GDM] for Cavan GAA, and has been for the last decade.

It was indeed a source of interest and debate after McCabe’s appointment to the Westmeath helm, Cavan county board discussing its employee’s installation at a meeting in October.

While this is McCabe’s first job in senior inter-county management, he was a selector with Cavan as they won the Ulster football championship in 2020.

That ended a 23-year wait for provincial glory, McCabe central as a player in the Breffni county’s last success in 1997.

He won an All-Star that year, and no Cavan player followed suit until 2020.

McCabe in action for Cavan in 2002. INPHO INPHO

His opposing manager on Sunday, former goalkeeper Galligan, was one of three included in that selection along with Pádraig Faulkner and Thomas Galligan.

Standing alongside McCabe will be another tenuous link to ’97. Westmeath are coached by Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh, whose father Martin was manager of Cavan back then.

The duo will have a distinctive insight into their opponents, with McCabe coaching many of the players in the county set-up, and as Gowna county winning manager in 2022 and 2023. He was also joint-manager of the Cavan minor side that won the 2011 Ulster Championship.

It all adds to the rivalry between neighbouring counties from different provinces.

Westmeath and Cavan contested the first-ever Tailteann Cup final in 2022, Westmeath winning by four points in Croke Park.

The sides need no introduction to one another, nor a reminder of the opportunity that lies ahead in Mullingar on Sunday.

The league has been challenging for both so far, and they need something to kickstart it with relegation — and the threat of losing their Sam Maguire Cup status — looming large.

Cavan got off the mark last weekend, a late win over Louth a huge boost after earlier defeats to Monaghan and Meath.

McCabe with Gerry Smith during his time as Cavan selector. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Westmeath are yet to get points on the board. They were well beaten by Monaghan, but were unlucky to come away from the Louth and Cork clashes empty-handed.

The 2024 Division 3 champions were on the wrong side of a 3-18 to 3-17 scoreline at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.

“We don’t like moral victories but every lad tried his hardest,” McCabe said afterwards, while questioning football’s new rules.

“The lads are stepping up. We’re one of the youngest teams in all the divisions of the National League and they’re giving us everything.

“We could’ve got something out of definitely two of the three games. Them couple of late scores are just hard to take.”

He’ll be hoping to turn the tide against his native county on Sunday afternoon.