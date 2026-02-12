Derry City to issue multiple stadium bans after incident on LOI opening night

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed that a number of supporters have been identified and will be issued with immediate stadium bans from the Ryan McBride Brandywell following an incident at Friday night’s game vs Sligo Rovers,

The club has declared that it will employ a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to pitch incursions going forward and that any fans who breach the policy will be removed from the ground and handed a 12-game home ban.

Supporters who arrive at the turnstiles wearing a mask or partial face covering will also be turned away at the gate, the club has confirmed.

Advertisement

“We would also like to make it very clear that abuse of stewards, staff and club volunteers will absolutely not be tolerated,” the club said.

“The Board of Directors wish to acknowledge the efforts of the vast majority of fans who created a wonderful atmosphere throughout Friday’s game; spoiled only by the actions of a small faction.

“We are particularly pleased that supporters respected the policy on flares, however the actions of a small minority could easily have escalated into a much more difficult situation.

“Derry City FC is intent on creating an environment whereby all supporters can attend matches safely and we won’t allow the actions of a few troublemakers to ruin that.”