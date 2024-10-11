Derry City pass up on chance to put real pressure on title rivals with Bohs draw

Derry City 1

Bohemians 1

NOT FOR THE first time, Derry City have fluffed their lines and passed up another chance to make a decisive statement in this agonising Premier Division race.

This draw with Bohemians leaves them still in the race. But with nobody showing any form apart from Shamrock Rovers, the title could yet be heading Stephen Bradley’s way. At this rate anyway.

Three points behind Shelbourne, a win here on Monday night over Sligo Rovers would leave them level with Shels and two ahead of Rovers. But boy, do they not love their footballing masochism up here.

Given how shot-shy Bohs have been of late, in the third minute they showed a nice slice of intent. Space opened up for Dayle Rooney as he advanced and with Andre Wisdom inviting him on, he let fly with an effort that stung the fingers of Brian Maher as he pushed it over the crossbar.

Jordan Flores had an effort himself soon after as the Dubliners had Derry pinned back.

But soon after, the home side got a foothold. After Dawson Devoy fouled Paul McMullan, Michael Duffy’s free was pushed onto the crossbar by Bohs ‘keeper Kacper Chorazka. The resulting corner was headed wide by Pat Hoban.

The plan was simple; get it to the in-form Duffy soon and often. He fizzed a ball across the face of goal that went untapped and soon after, McMullan was played in but tripped over his feet with the goal gaping. Lying down, he still managed a shot that was cleared off the line by Flores.

Adam McDonnell clears. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Away goals are usually greeted with muted responses in the Brandywell but there was something of the funereal on 20 minutes when out of nothing, a Rooney cross went right across the Derry box only to be met with the boot of Scotsman Archie Meekison to guide it to the net.

Those in red and black stripes went over to celebrate with the smattering of Bohs support, around 50, while those in red and white stripes seethed at the injustice of possession not being nine-tenths of the law. And the general sense that they continue to ape a young Tyson Fury move of aiming a deadly uppercut only for it to end up at the base of their own nose.

As if fed by the lack of atmosphere, Derry City had a little quiet-quit session that ran to ten minutes. Passes didn’t reach the target. Runs went unseen. Defenders dawdled.

A brief flurry of half chances fell to Pat Hoban and Ben Doherty, but nothing doing. It was the sixth time out of 32 games that they didn’t get a goal in the first half. And they had only come from behind twice this season to win; against St Pat’s, and Bohs away.

Surprised as many were to see no changes on the home side, Bohs knew they could remain doing what they were doing and profit from the panic enveloping the ground.

They had a half-chance when Devoy rolled a ball into Tierney who hit the side netting, but they almost landed a bigger fish soon after when Wisdom messed up in possession and was left grabbing James Clarke’s jersey. A textbook red card, but a yellow was awarded.

That came on 57 minutes.

Three minutes later and the place erupted after Hoban nodded home a Duffy corner, ghosting across the cover for a free header.

1-1.

Different game. Different title race, once more.

Ronan Boyce then had a snap chance that just missed the top corner.

Ciaran Coll came on for the struggling Patching and offered an energetic tandem with Duffy on the left and the possession was entirely Derry’s.

Which was fine, but the end product wasn’t shining. There was a cleared cross here and a brace of wild McMullan shots.

One glorious chance landed with a defensive header from Wisdom that fell to Duffy. He delayed a gorgeous pass to Danny Mullen, who once he reached it, flung it across to the back stick. McMullan however, couldn’t direct his shot and sent it back in the same direction.

It hit the post. The post. The shot. It hit the post. Can you believe it?

That was 78 minutes. The ticking of the clock was deafening.

It kept on ticking. It will again on Monday. And soon, time might just run out.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom, Doherty (Mullen, 56); McMullan (Robertson, 86), Patching, Diallo, Duffy; Hoban, O’Reilly

Bohemians: Chorazka; Meekison (Grant, 70), Byrne, Mills, Flores (Carroll, 75), Kirk; Devoy, Tierney, Rooney, McDonnell (McManus, 84); Clarke (Piszczek, 75)

Referee: Neil Doyle