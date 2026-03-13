Shelbourne climb up to fourth as Derry City hit third defeat in six Premier Division games

Derry City 1

Shelbourne 2

Michael Wilson reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

DERRY CITY SLUMPED to a third defeat in just six Premier Division games as first half goals from Jack Henry-Francis and former Candy Stripe Daniel Kelly took Shelbourne to fourth in the table.

The Dubliners were well worth the victory against a disjointed home side who failed to capitalise on Henry Rylah’s first goal for the club which had cancelled out Henry-Francis’ superb opener.

The result means it’s back to back defeats for Tiernan Lynch’s team who were booed off by disgruntled home fans who’ve seen their team take only seven points from a possible 15 at home this season.

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Lynch rang the changes following the defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght seven days previous, the inclusion of fit again Brandon Fleming, Alex Bannon, Rylah and Dipo Akinyemi facilitating a change of formation as Derry went with three centre halves for the first time this season.

Shels too were coming off a game against the champions, Joey O’Brien’s men impressing in Monday’s dramatic Dublin derby. However the four day turnaround saw O’Brien draft in two changes from the side who drew 2-2 in Tolka Park, Henry-Francis and Sam Bone coming in for James Norris and JJ Lunney.

But it was the Candy Stripes who started the more positive with February’s Player of the Month Michael Duffy playing in Akinyemi but the big striker could only find the side netting from 12 yards.

The chance proved a wake up call for Shels for whom Henry-Francis’ growing influence proved decisive as the former Arsenal youth broke the deadlock with a wonderful goal on seven minutes.

Kelly and Maill Lundgren were the architects down the right, the latter pulling the ball back for Henry-Francis sitting 25 yards out. The midfielder had plenty to do but after shifting the ball from right to left, the midfielder produced a stunning curling effort which flew in off the inside of Eddie Breach’s far post.

Derry’s response was instant, a superb crunching tackle by James McClean setting Rylah away from just inside his own half. With the Shels defence backing off, the winger looked up and drove a superb angled drive past Wessel Speel from 20 yards.

The frantic pace continued with Sean Gannon brilliantly denying Duffy a tap in at the back while Jamie Stott sent a header just over after a succession of Derry corners.

Shels too had their chances, with their left flank a particular source of joy and it again proved productive as the Dubliners hit the front once more on 33 minutes.

James Norris, introduced only three minutes earlier for the injured Sam Bone, broke into the Derry boss and sent a dangerous box across the six yard box where Brandon Fleming had got the ball caught under his foot, allowing Daniel Kelly blasted home from two yards out.

Adam O’Reilly sent one gilt edged opportunity wide in first half injury time but Derry trailed at half-time for the third time in six Premier Division games.

Alex Bannon saw a snapshot clear Speel’s bar on the restart but Derry were struggling to make inroads against an organised Shels rearguard with Tiernan Lynch forced into a triple substitution as Darragh Markey, James Olayinka and Kevin Dos Santos were introduced in a bid to spark some life into the home cause.

Yet Shels continued to create the better chances, Kerr McInroy robbing James McClean to set up the impressive Lundgren for a shot that needed a smart save from Beach.

Even the introduction of fit again Cameron Dummigan for a first appearance since November 1, 2025 failed to rouse the home side, an injury time Jamie Stott shot the best they could muster as they fell to a second home defeat of the season against a Shels team that is growing in confidence.

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Derry City: Eddie Beach, Barry Cotter (Kevin Dos Santos, 57), Brandon Fleming, Jamie Stott, Patrick McClean, Alex Bannon (Cameron Dummigan 77), James McClean, Adam O’Reilly (James Olayinka, 57), Michael Duffy, Henry Rylah (Darragh Markey, 57), Dipo Akinyemi (Josh Thomas, 70).

(Subs) Shea Callister, Ben Doherty, James Clarke, Conor Barr, Cameron Dummigan

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel, Sean Gannon, Kameron Ledwidge, Harry Wood (Alistair Coote, 83), John Martin (Rodrigo Freitas, 70) Sam Bone (James Norris, 30), Daniel Kelly, Jack Henry-Francis (Evan Caffrey, 83), Kerr McInroy, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Maill Lundgren (William Jarvis, 70).

Subs: Conor Walsh, Sean Boyd, Alistair Coote,, Evan Caffrey, James Roche, James Bailey.

Referee: Neil Doyle