Derry City sign Portuguese winger

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of Kévin dos Santos on a two-year deal.

The Portuguese winger joins following the expiration of his contract with Canadian side Atletico Ottawa.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has also had stints playing non-league football in England with Tadcaster Albion and Darlington, while he also spent two years lining out for Canadian Premier League side York United, having originally come through the academies of UD Vilafranquense and Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal.

Dos Santos scored six goals in 26 appearances last year as his club triumphed in the CPL playoffs and joins Derry after impressing on their trip to Spain last week.

“I didn’t know an awful lot about the League of Ireland before I signed, but I’ve seen straight away with the quality in our squad that it’s a high standard,” he said.

“My game is about positive, attacking play and using my pace to get at defenders.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and to play in front of our big support.”