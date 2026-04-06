Derry City's winless run stretches to six games after draw with Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

DERRY CITY ARE now six games without a win as Tiernan Lynch’s under pressure side were held to a scoreless draw by Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

In a game that lacked energy, perhaps the pressure on both sides played a part with few chances for either side.

Both sides were desperate for points, sitting in ninth and eighth respectively ahead of tonight’s game. Derry’s only two victories this season had come against the two sides beneath them in the table, Sligo and Waterford.

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With a strong breeze blowing, conditions were proving difficult for both sides. In a first-half that lacked goal chances, it was no surprise that the sides went in level at half-time.

But, Tiernan Lynch’s side will have been wondering how they weren’t ahead, with the two best chances falling their way in the opening minutes. Adam O’Reilly skied his effort over from close range after a dangerous ball into his feet, while Carl Winchester hit the post with a superb driving shot minutes later.

The second-half was a scrappy affair. An important interception from Gareth McElroy halted the run of Josh Thomas who looked through on goal early in the second-half, when it looked like Derry might up their intensity.

Sligo Rovers’ Archie Meekison and Derry City’s Barry Cotter. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

But that didn’t really happen, and while Derry had the best of the few chances, Sam Sargeant was still comfortable dealing with everything thrown his way. The former Waterford keeper denied Adam O’Reilly an opener after he was teed up by Dipo Akinyemi.

Gareth McElroy hit the post from a rare Sligo corner in the second-half, as close as they would come.

James McClean came off the bench for Derry despite being an injury concern, and while the visitors emptied the bench, they could not find a way past Sargeant and had to settle for a draw.

Sligo Rovers’ Alex Nolan and Derry City’s Rob Slevin. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Sean McHale, Ollie Denham, Will Fitzgerald, Seb Quirk (Carl McHugh, 80), James McManus, Daire Patton, Archie Meekison (Guilherme Priosti, 88), Alex Nolan, Mai Traore (Gareth McElroy, 46).

Derry City: Eddie Beach, Conor Barr, Rob Slevin (James McClean, 72), Jamie Stott, Brandon Fleming, Barry Cotter (James Olayinka, 82), Carl Winchester, Adam O’Reilly, Ben Doherty (Cameron Dummigan, 82), James Clarke (Henry Rylah, 69), Josh Thomas (Dipo Akinyemi, 68).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.