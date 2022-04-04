Patching and Boyce on target as Derry go six points clear in the Premier Division

UCD 0

Derry City 2

Seán O’Connor reports from the UCD Bowl

DERRY CITY WENT six points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Monday night following a 2-0 win against struggling UCD.

Second-half strikes from Will Patching and Ronan Boyce gave Ruaidhrí Higgins side their sixth win of the season. UCD held firm for an hour, with the visitors hitting the woodwork on three occasions. Eoin Toal’s header was disallowed for a foul in the build-up before Patching hit a beautiful free kick to open the scoring.

Two early UCD free kicks failed to trouble Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher, his Ireland team-mate Liam Kerrigan had first chance of the evening for the hosts, but

his tame effort rolled wide. Despite UCD’s bright start, the league leaders soon clicked into gear.

The hosts survived a Derry onslaught inside the opening half hour. Lorcan Healy got down quickly to deny Matty Smith’s shot, before Cameron Dummigan’s 30-yard-strike was brilliantly tipped onto the post by the goalkeeper. Derry’s top scorer Jamie McGonigle found himself through on goal minutes later but dragged his shot wide.

Derry were denied by the woodwork again, as Brandon Kavanagh’s thundering effort cracked the crossbar. UCD struggled to get out of their own half for much of the first 45 minutes.

The student’s best opportunity of the game came from a Derry error at the back, as Maher came 40 yards off his line before misplacing his pass. Colm Whelan tried a spectacular volley, but his effort sailed wide. Whelan sent in a vicious cross a minute later, but Kerrigan was a second too late at the back post.

Healy denied Derry again five minutes into the second half, tipping Patrick McEleney’s curling effort around the post. With UCD holding firm, it took a moment of magic to break the deadlock on 66 minutes, as Patching’s sublime free kick sailed past Healy to put the visitors in front.

Derry went two ahead ten minutes later, as Ronan Boyce tapped in from close range to score for the second game running. UCD did their best to get one back, but never really threatened Maher’s goal in the second half. Derry finished strongly and are now unbeaten in eight. UCD remain bottom of the league and are the only side yet to win a game this season.

It’s a trip to Finn Harps next for Derry on Saturday, while UCD face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds later that evening.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Eric Yoro, Sam Todd, John Ryan (Dylan Duffy 72), Evan Osam, Michael Gallagher; Adam Verdon (Evan Caffrey 60), Liam Kerrigan, Jack Keaney (c), Sean Brennan (Donal Higgins 72); Colm Whelan (Lennon Gill 83).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron McJannet, Shane McEleney, Cameron Dummigan, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal (c); Will Patching, Patrick McEleney (Joe Thomson 73), Brandon Kavanagh (Evan McLaughlin 84); Matty Smith (James Akintunde 70), Jamie McGonigle.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

