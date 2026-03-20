Boos at the Brandywell as Derry let two-goal lead slip

Derry City 2

Drogheda United 2

DERRY CITY LET slip a two goal lead as Drogheda United battled back to earn an unlikely share of the spoils at the Brandywell.

It was the Foylesiders’ final game on the controversial Brandywell 4G pitch as they prepare for their move to Celtic Park next month.

Michael Duffy’s superbly taken fifth goal of the season gave City the lead after 10 minutes and Darragh Markey’s strike, which deflected off Adam O’Reilly, doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half.

Somehow Derry allowed Drogheda to get back in the game with two brilliant strikes that levelledd the match.

Mark Doyle rifled his strike into the top corner on 62 minutes before substitute Warren Davis curled an effort into the far corner after shrugging off James McClean and Jamie Stott.

There were boos from the home support at the final whistle once again as Derry’s poor form continues.

The Brandywell outfit have registered just eight points from a possible 18 in their opening six matches of the season and have gone four games without a win.

Michael Duffy celebrates a goal. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the team that held St Pat’s on Monday night as ex-Drogheda midfielder Markey replaced Patrick McClean.

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Another former Drogheda man, James Clarke was the other change; he came in to lead the line at the expense of Dipo Akinyemi who dropped to the bench.

Derry hit the front on 10 minutes when Stott found the run of Duffy who raced into the penalty area. The winger’s neat stepover bought him a yard of space on Leo Burney and he fired into the net at the near post for his fifth goal of the season.

Incredibly, this was the first time this season Derry had scored the first goal in the game!

Duffy tried his luck from 25 yards in the 21st minute, but his left-footed strike rifled into the side netting.

Doyle came close with a stooping header at the front post from a corner kick in the 34th minute as Drogheda tried to capitalise on a dominant spell.

From another Brandon Kavanagh corner four minutes before the break, Burney rose above Clarke but his header sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Derry doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when McClean picked out Markey on the edge of the box from a clever corner kick. The ex-Drogheda man struck it on the volley and it took a fortunate deflection off O’Reilly, wrong-footing Luke Dennison.

Drogheda got themselves back in the contest with two goals inside two chaotic minutes just after the hour mark.

McClean and Brandon Fleming both contested the same ball inside the Derry penalty area, and it dropped to Doyle who blasted it into the net from distance.

Less than two minutes later sub Davis got away from McClean, burst into the box, neatly turned away from Jamie Stott and curled his effort beautifully into the far corner.

Referee Alan Patchell disallowed Derry fullback Fleming’s header in the 66th minute after penalising the fullback for pushing a Drogheda defender.

Derry were pressing for a winner and after a scramble in the Drogheda box Shane Farrell managed to clear the ball to safety.

Derry couldn’t break down the Drogheda defence in the final muinutes of the match as they slumped to another disappointing result.

Derry City: Beach; Cotter, Bannon, Stott, McClean (Doherty 71), Fleming; Markey ( Akimnyemi 71) , O’Reilly, Olayinka, Duffy; Clarke (Thomas 71).

Drogheda: Dennison; Agbaje, Burney (Bucknor 57, Bolger 95), Keeley, Quinn, Kane; Godden, O;Brien Kavanagh (Farrell 57); Oluwa (Davis 57), Doyle.

Reeferee – Alan Patchell.

League Of Ireland First Division results:

Kerry 1-0 Finn Harps

UCD 0-1 Cork City

Treaty United 2-0 Athlone Town

Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Bray Wanderers