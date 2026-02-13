Duffy rescues a point for Derry City with last-gasp penalty

Derry City 2

Dundalk 2

LAST SEASON’S PLAYER of the Year Michael Duffy rescued a point for a relieved Derry City with a 98th minute penalty against Dundalk at the Brandywell.

First Division champions Dundalk were on course to clinching an impressive victory as they twice led against the Candystripes.

Derry had big claims for a penalty kick when Mayowa Animasahun barged into the back of James Clarke inside the box but referee Declan Toland waved play on.

Moments later Eoin Kenny handed Ciaran Kilduff’s side a 21st minute lead with a stunning left-footed strike which silenced a sold-out Brandywell.

Eoin Kenny celebrates scoring a goal. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

There was another controversial moment just before half-time when Conor Kearns appeared to bring down Josh Thomas just outside the penalty area but again the match official waved play on.

Derry upped the tempo in the second half and the McClean brothers combined for the equaliser on 49 minutes as James’ corner kick was headed in by Patrick who scored his first goal for the club since April 2019.

Three minutes after coming on as a sub Gbemi Arubi latched onto a quick throw-in and fired into the net to restore Dundalk’s advantage on 65 minutes.

Danny Mullen struck the post for the Lilywhites as Derry struggled to get back into the match.

That was until talisman Duffy, making his 50th successive league appearance, stepped up to tuck away a penalty kick deep into stoppage time to earn a point.

Derry were dealt a huge blow with the loss of goalkeeper Brian Maher who broke a bone in his wrist and the Dubliner is expected to be sidelined for up to five weeks.

Deputising for the former Ireland international was new signing Shea Callister who arrived from Macclesfield last week.

Lynch made one other change from the team which won their opening night fixtures against Sligo Rovers with one of the goalscorers dropping to the bench as Adam O’Reilly came in for his first start of the season.

It was a frantic start to the match and Derry had big claims for a penalty kick after four minutes when Clarke attempted to chest the ball down was shoved in the back by Dundalk centre half Mayowa Animasahun

The Lilywhites stunned the home support on 21 minutes when Kenny came inside on his left foot and bent the ball expertly into the far corner of the net from 25 yards, giving Callister no chance.

For the second week in succession Derry were facing an early deficit.

Former Derry City striker Danny Mullen tested Callister’s reflexes when he got onto the end of Keith Buckley’s cross and headed towards the far corner but the teenage keeper managed to claw it away from goal at full stretch on the half hour mark.

Winchester crossed dangerously from the right wing but John Ross Wilson headed over his own crossbar and behind for a corner.

Duffy whipped in the corner kick and Conor Kearns dropped it under pressure from Josh Thomas who flicked it over his head and into a crowded six yard box. Markey got a shot on goal but it was charged down by several Dundalk defenders.

There was another moment of controversy on 42 minutes when Thomas chased down a long punt upfield and the Welshman was brought crashing down on the edge of the box by Kearns who appeared to clip him with his knee.

Match referee Declan Toland was unimpressed and instead awarded a corner kick to Derry.

The Candystripes started the second half with real intent and Markey’s effort on the volley was cleared off the line by the head of Mullen.

The McClean brothers linked up from the resultant corner to get Derry back on level terms as James’ inswinging corner was headed into the net by his younger sibling Patrick.

It was the Creggan man’s third goal for his hometown club over three spells and his first at Brandywell.

Derry were unfortunate not to add a second after a sublime move involving Markey, O’Reilly and Winchester but when the latter crossed towards Thomas inside the box, Kearns stood tall to claim.

Patrick McClean celebrates his goal with teammates. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Dundalk were back in front on 65 minutes as Daryl Horgan’s quick thinking from a throw-in caught Patrick McClean napping and sent substitute Arubi through on goal. The ex-Ireland U19 international fired across Callister and into the far corner with his first involvement just three minutes after coming off the bench.

Dipo Akinyemi came on for his first appearance of the season and the striker tested Kearns with his first touch – a deft header from James McClean’s free-kick.

Mullen came close to adding a third for the visitors with a curling strike from the 18 yard line but it clipped the outside of the post on 82 minutes.

There were six minutes of stoppage time signalled by the fourth official and Duffy struck the post with a free-kick in the final minute.

Derry were handed a lifeline in the 98th minute when the referee awarded a penalty for a pull on the shirt of substitute Henry Rylah and Duffy tucked away the spotkick to rescue a point.

DERRY CITY: Callister, O’Reilly, P. McClean, Slevin, Fleming; Winchester, J. McClean; Duffy, Clarke (Akinyemi 74), Markey; Thomas (Rylah 92).

DUNDALK: Kearns; J.R. Wilson, Animasahun (Leonard 44), Cornwall, Burns; Buckley (Teahan 62), Dervin; McDaid (Arubi 62), Horgan, Kenny (T. Wilson 83) Mullen.

REF: Declan Toland.