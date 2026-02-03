The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Centra new sponsor of camogie leagues, Derry rename county GAA stadiums
THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have announced that Centra is the new sponsor of their inter-county leagues.
The Camogie leagues celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026 and a four-year deal has now been struck with Centra.
The retailer are set to enter into their 17th year as sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in 2026.
Elsewhere Derry GAA have announced their county venues will be renamed following a new partnership with Find Insurance.
The multi-year partnership will see Derry’s stadiums renamed as Find Insurance Celtic Park and Find Insurance Owenbeg.
Owenbeg (file photo). Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Camogie Centra Derry GAA leagues partnerships