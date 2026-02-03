More Stories
Celtic Park (file photo). Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Freepartnerships

Centra new sponsor of camogie leagues, Derry rename county GAA stadiums

Derry have entered into a multi-year partnership with Find Insurance.
11.57am, 3 Feb 2026

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have announced that Centra is the new sponsor of their inter-county leagues.

The Camogie leagues celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026 and a four-year deal has now been struck with Centra.

The retailer are set to enter into their 17th year as sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in 2026.

Centra Camogie Leagues Main Logo

Elsewhere Derry GAA have announced their county venues will be renamed following a new partnership with Find Insurance.

The multi-year partnership will see Derry’s stadiums renamed as Find Insurance Celtic Park and Find Insurance Owenbeg.

a-general-view-of-the-ground Owenbeg (file photo). Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie