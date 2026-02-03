Centra new sponsor of camogie leagues, Derry rename county GAA stadiums

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have announced that Centra is the new sponsor of their inter-county leagues.

The Camogie leagues celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026 and a four-year deal has now been struck with Centra.

The retailer are set to enter into their 17th year as sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in 2026.

Elsewhere Derry GAA have announced their county venues will be renamed following a new partnership with Find Insurance.

The multi-year partnership will see Derry’s stadiums renamed as Find Insurance Celtic Park and Find Insurance Owenbeg.

Owenbeg (file photo). Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

