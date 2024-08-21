Derry and Armagh dominate GAA minor football team of the year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Derry lead the way in the 2024 minor football team of the year.

The Electric Ireland-sponsored awards scheme sees five Derry players honoured, along with four from beaten finalists Armagh.

Derry lifted the Tom Markham Cup in July with their 2-7 to 0-10 success over Armagh in an all-Ulster final in Omagh. The victory clinched the county’s third All-Ireland minor title in five seasons.

The Ulster pair supply nine players in the team honoured, with three from Kerry and three from Mayo completing the line-up.

Kerry claimed Munster honours this season, while Mayo won the Connacht title.

Derry midfielder and captain James Sargent has won the footballer of the year honour at minor level, leading by example in the final as he grabbed a goal, while also winning the man-of-the-match award.

2024 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Kacper Robak (Kerry and Dr. Crokes)

2. Tom Hession (Mayo and Eastern Gaels)

3. Ronan Canavan (Derry and Brian Ógs Steelstown)

4. Conall Wilson (Armagh and St Peter’s)

5. Luke Grant (Derry and Greenlough)

6. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

7. Diarmaid O’Rourke (Armagh and St Patricks Dromintee)

8. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)

9. Dáithí O’Callaghan (Armagh and Carrickcruppen St Patricks GAA)

10. Eamon Young (Derry and Newbridge)

11. Kobe McDonald (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Gearóid White (Kerry and John Mitchels)

13. Eoin Duffy (Armagh and Culloville Blues GAC)

14. Oisín Deane (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

15. Dylan Rocks (Derry and Loup)