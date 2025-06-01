Derry and Galway maintain hope of advancing from group of death after thrilling draw

Derry 2-20

Galway 4-14

Michael McMullan reports from Celtic Park

DERRY AND GALWAY have given themselves a chance of advancing from the group of death after their draw on Sunday afternoon in Celtic Park.

A late Conor Doherty point settled the game after Matthew Tierney hit a fourth Galway goal. It’s the second time they’ve drawn this season with Derry making a spirited comeback in the February league game which they’d have won but for a John Daly block in the last play to deny Ethan Doherty a winner.

Galway were the only team not to have beaten Derry on their way to relegation but both sides now have two weeks to prepare for their final throw of the dice in a bid to emerge from the ‘group of death’.

Galway were against the wind in the first half and Sam O’Neill kicked the opening score before Brendan Rogers landed a two-pointer for Derry.

Conroy levelled before Derry pushed ahead with points from Glass and McGuigan.

Derry were playing like a team with their season on the line, aggressive on the Galway kick-out.

The visitors hit the front when Finnerty forced the ball over the line in a goalmouth scramble but it was Derry who hit back immediately. Baker made the run from defence, passing to Loughlin with Glass finishing at the far post.

Cassidy and McGuigan (free) kicked two-point scores as Derry pushed 1-8 to 1-3 ahead. Finnerty replied with a Galway score before Walsh pushed inside McEvoy to bag a second Galway goal.

Derry finished with a flourish with Loughlin and McFaul kicking Derry into a 1-11 to 2-6 interval lead.

John Maher and Niall Toner (free) exchanged points before Connor Gleeson made a brilliant save to deny Paul Cassidy. Glass kicked the 45 for a 1-13 to 2-7 lead.

Glass with Loughlin then made it a five-point lead in the 49th minute as the home side began to creep into a position of control.

Substitute Lachlan Murray then created a goal for Loughlin with his first touch from a Derry kickout.

Advertisement

Cooke kicked a two-point score with his first touch with Glass winning the next kick out and Cassidy hitting a response.

Derry breathed a sigh of relied when a Finnerty shot for a point which whizzed wide and they needed McKinless to touch a Seán Kelly shot over the bar.

Finnerty punished a kickout to score and it was a five-point game again with 12 minutes to go. There was also a Cooke fisted effort that flashed wide.

Galway hit back with a goal. A questionable sideline ball went Galway’s way and when Finnerty squared the pass and Tierney bagged their third goal.

Derry failed to kill off the game and when Tierney hit the game’s last goal, Doherty levelled the game with the last kick.

With Dublin hosting All-Ireland champions Armagh in Croke Park, there will still be more twists ahead of the third round of games in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Derry: Conor Glass 1-3 (1 45), Niall Loughlin 1-2, Shane McGuigan 0-4 (2tp), Brendan Rogers, Paul Cassidy 0-3 (1tp) each, Lachlan Murray 0-2, Conor Doherty, Niall Toner (f) and Ciaran McFaul 0-1 each

Scorers Galway: Matthew Tierney 2-0, Robert Finnerty 1-3 (1f), Shane Walsh 1-1 (f), Peter Cooke (tp), Matthew Costello 0-2 each, Sam O’Neill, Damien Comer (m), John Maher, Paul Conroy, Céin D’Arcy and Seán Kelly 0-1 each

Derry

1 Ben McKinless (Ballinderry)

2 Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown), 3 Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4 Patrick McGurk (Lavey)

5 Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6 Paudi McGrogan (Newbridge), 20 Dan Higgins (Magherafelt)

8 Conor Glass (Glen), 9 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10 Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11 Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12 Ciaran McFaul (Glen)

13 Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 17 Niall Loughlin (Greenlough) 15 Niall Toner (Lavey)

Subs:

23 Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for E Doherty (INJ 44),

7 Ruairí Forbes (Ballinderry) for McGurk (57)

14 Anton Tohill (Swatragh) for Loughlin (60)

10 Ethan Doherty (Glen) for Toner (63)

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3 Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann), 4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6 Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn), 7 Liam Silke (Corofin)

8 Paul Conroy (St James’), 9 John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra)

10 Matthew Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra), 11 Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey), 21 Sam O’Neill (St James’)

13 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 14 Rob Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 15 Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

12 Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for O’Neill (19)

22 Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn) for McDaid (50)

26 Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Conroy (50)

23 John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough) for Walsh (60)

19 Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for McHugh (64)

24 Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Ó Maoilchiaráin (67)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)