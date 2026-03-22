Derry and Louth miss out in promotion bids as Kildare are relegated

GAA Football League Results

Division 2

Derry 1-20 Cavan 0-19

Kildare 0-25 Louth 1-25

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DERRY AND LOUTH both enjoyed last round victories in Division 2 of the football league today, but missed out on their ultimate aim of securing promotion.

Derry defeated Cavan 1-20 to 0-19, while Louth saw off Kildare 1-25 to 0-25.

Cavan survive in Division 2 despite the loss but Kildare have been relegated back to Division 3, along with already demoted Offaly, twelve months after the pair had enjoyed promotion.

Related Reads Wexford promoted in dramatic fashion, Carlow and Longford go up from Division 4 Meath on the up as they defeat Offaly to confirm top tier football next year Cork clinch promotion to Division 1 with victory over Tyrone in Omagh

More to follow…