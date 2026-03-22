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Louth's Tommy Durnin with Kildare duo Colm Moran and Alex Beirne. Grace Halton/INPHO
second tier

Derry and Louth miss out in promotion bids as Kildare are relegated

Cavan survive despite losing in Derry.
4.41pm, 22 Mar 2026

GAA Football League Results

Division 2

  • Derry 1-20 Cavan 0-19
  • Kildare 0-25 Louth 1-25

*****

DERRY AND LOUTH both enjoyed last round victories in Division 2 of the football league today, but missed out on their ultimate aim of securing promotion.

Derry defeated Cavan 1-20 to 0-19, while Louth saw off Kildare 1-25 to 0-25.

Cavan survive in Division 2 despite the loss but Kildare have been relegated back to Division 3, along with already demoted Offaly, twelve months after the pair had enjoyed promotion.

Related Reads
Wexford promoted in dramatic fashion, Carlow and Longford go up from Division 4
Meath on the up as they defeat Offaly to confirm top tier football next year
Cork clinch promotion to Division 1 with victory over Tyrone in Omagh

More to follow…

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