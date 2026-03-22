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Derry and Louth miss out in promotion bids as Kildare are relegated
GAA Football League Results
Division 2
*****
DERRY AND LOUTH both enjoyed last round victories in Division 2 of the football league today, but missed out on their ultimate aim of securing promotion.
Derry defeated Cavan 1-20 to 0-19, while Louth saw off Kildare 1-25 to 0-25.
Cavan survive in Division 2 despite the loss but Kildare have been relegated back to Division 3, along with already demoted Offaly, twelve months after the pair had enjoyed promotion.
More to follow…
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second tier