16 women accuse Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct

THE NUMBER OF lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual misconduct by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rose to 16 on Tuesday.

After a 14th civil case against Watson was filed late on Monday, two more cases alleging similar misconduct by the player were filed in Texas on Tuesday.

Watson, 25, has been accused by multiple female masseuses of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions he had booked privately.

Allegations against Watson include forcing a masseuse to perform a sex act and touching others with his genitals.

The Texans superstar, who is regarded as one of the best quarterback in the NFL, has strongly denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Watson’s alleged victims said last week more than 22 women had come forward with allegations against the player, which are the subject of an investigation by the NFL.

In a statement issued after the first accusation emerged last week, Watson denied acting improperly, saying his accuser was seeking a payday.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, meanwhile said on Tuesday that his investigators had found “strong evidence” indicating one accuser’s story was false, adding it “calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well.”

He also said several massage therapists had come forward who described Watson as a “model client.”

“Before these salacious claims, everyone who associated with Deshaun described him as an outstanding, respectful, and compassionate man,” Hardin said.

© – AFP, 2021