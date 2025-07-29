Sligo appoint Sloyan and O'Hara as joint senior football managers

DESSIE SLOYAN AND Eamonn O’Hara have been appointed as joint managers of the Sligo senior football team on a three-year term.

The Sligo GAA county committee ratified the appointment last night, and it was announced on social media this morning.

The county committee night ratified the appointment of 5 intercounty management teams for the 2026 season. Dessie Sloyan @EaskeyGAA and Eamonn O'Hara @TourlestraneGaa ween installed as joint senior football managers for a three-year term pic.twitter.com/R8gfqC9YPK — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Donegal 2012 All-Ireland winner Eamonn McGee is also involved as coach/selector, with Con O’Meara named as head coach.

Sean Boyle will continue as strength and conditioning coach, with further additions planned ahead of the 2026 inter-county season.

Sloyan steered the Sligo U20s to a Connacht championship title in 2022, while similarly, O’Hara has been making his way in management since finishing his playing career.

The 2007 Connacht champion guided Mohill to back to back Leitrim senior football titles in ’23 and ’24, and was co-manager of his home club, Tourlestrane, as they won five Sligo senior crowns. He previously worked with Sloyan and the county’s U20s.

The former Sligo footballers succeed Tony McEntee, who stepped down last month after five years at the helm.

The Crossmaglen man announced his decision following Sligo’s Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat to Fermanagh.

*****