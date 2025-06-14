Fermanagh and Kildare reach Tailteann Cup semi-finals as Tony McEntee steps down from Sligo

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Results

Fermanagh 0-21 Sligo 1-16

Kildare 1-17 Offaly 0-19

FERMANAGH AND KILDARE have booked their place in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals following respective victories over Sligo and Offaly.

The defeat for Sligo was followed by the departure of their manager Tony McEntee after four years at the helm.

“Sligo GAA this evening expressed its thanks and appreciation for the contribution over the past five years of Tony McEntee who has announced that he is standing down from his position as senior team manager,” a statement from Sligo GAA.

“The Crossmaglen native took charge of Sligo in spring 2021. He led the team on 58 occasions, making him the longest serving manager in Sligo history, winning 34 games, the highest winning percentage of any Sligo manager.

Tony McEntee this evening told the @SligoGAA senior team that he is stepping down as team manager. pic.twitter.com/uviousjbvs — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) June 14, 2025

“Sligo GAA chairman Declan Rouse thanked Tony for his commitment and contribution. ‘There is a lot of good work being done throughout Sligo football and Tony has contributed hugely to that effort.

“Over the past five seasons Tony and his colleagues have built a strong culture of performance which leaves us well positioned for the future.

“He has helped us create some great memories and we believe the future is bright. We wish Tony the best in his adventure – hopefully, not against us’.”

Fermanagh progressed to the last four following a two-point victory in Brewster Park, with Garvan Jones scoring four points including a two-pointer.

Sligo led after the opening quarter when Niall Murphy struck for a goal to give them a 1-5 to 0-4 advantage. But Fermanagh responded strongly through points from Jones, Ryan Lyons and Conor Love to bring them back level. Further scores from Ronan McCaffrey and Darragh McGurn pushed them into a 0-14 to 1-6 lead at half-time.

Sligo were back to within one after a David Quinn two-pointer but Fermanagh shifted through the gears and hit four unanswered points. Sligo fought back again as Pat Spillane landed a two-pointer and another point to cut the deficit to two at the death, but it wasn’t enough as Fermangh sealed the win.

A vital goal from James McGrath, and seven points from Alex Beirne, helped Kildare hold off a late Offaly rally in the other Tailteann Cup quarter-final. The Lilywhites were 1-13 to 0-9 in front with just under 25 minutes remaining, but were just four ahead with 17 minutes to go.

Two two-pointers from Jordan Hayes helped bring Offaly roaring back into contention. Darragh Kirwan and Mick O’Grady responded for Kildare along with Beirne to help keep them in front. That final burst combined with McGrath’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as Kildare held on for a one-point victory.

