BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

Dev strikes the right Tone as he equals D'Arcy's appearance record

The Leinster lock will make his 261st appearance for his home province this evening.

By Garry Doyle Friday 19 Mar 2021, 6:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,045 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5385681
The moon and the star: Toner in 2020.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
The moon and the star: Toner in 2020.
The moon and the star: Toner in 2020.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TO EVERYONE ELSE, it is a dead rubber, a box to be ticked; a game that will be dwarfed by the enormity of those matches scheduled for tomorrow.

But to Devin Toner, tonight’s date with Ospreys (Live 8.15pm, TG4, eir Sport) is something much greater than that. This appearance, the 261st of his Leinster career, draws him level with Gordon D’Arcy’s provincial appearance record. To add further context to Toner’s longevity, the team he made his debut against, way back in 2006, is no longer in existence.

At that stage, Leinster’s trophy cabinet looked somewhat bare.

They’d won a Celtic League, but nothing else. Now, they’ve added six more of those trophies (the Celtic League reinventing itself as the PRO14) as well as four European Cups and a Challenge Cup. Add in the three Six Nations titles Toner has won with Ireland and you have a fairly decorative CV to be proud of.

Another title comes tonight, the joint all-time appearance holder for Leinster.  

Keeping him company in the pack is Scott Fardy, one of six internationals in Leinster’s team – which is quite the accomplishment when you remember that a further 12 are in the match day 23 for Ireland’s game against England tomorrow, while Dan Leavy, James Ryan and Garry Ringrose are all injured.

devin-toner-wins-a-line-out A familiar sight: Toner claims a lineout. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

There is a milestone too for Ospreys’ Dan Evan, who makes his 200th appearance in the Guinness PRO14. 

Rhys Henry makes his first Ospreys start while Cai Evans returns from lengthy injury. “Leinster have a final to look forward to and various bits and pieces, they are much further down the track in their progression and they are the benchmark for people to measure themselves against,” said the Ospreys head coach, Toby Booth.

“It’s another opportunity for the Ospreys to move forward, as a group and to see how much we can transfer on a weekly basis. The one thing I would celebrate around this group of players is that they learn the lessons pretty quickly.

“That is a sign of a team which has potential and we need to keep pushing that potential into performance and wins. We talk about having pride in our performance, so when we look back at it, we have pride in what we do.”

Tonight pride will most likely come before a fall.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leinster: Max O’Reilly, Rory O’Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne;  Rowan Osborne, Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (CAPT) Scott Penny, Josh Murphy

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Seán O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Alex Soroka.

Ospreys: Dan Evans (CAPT), Dewi Cross, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Cai Evans, Luke Price, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Rhys Henry, Sam Parry, Ma’afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Gareth Evans

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Garyn Phillips, Tom Botha, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Shaun Venter, Josh Thomas, Joe Hawkins.  

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie