Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Four-time All-Ireland winner to take charge of Kildare

Mayo great Diane O’Hora will replace outgoing boss Sean Finnegan.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM
21 minutes ago 384 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5885670
Diane O'Hora in action for Mayo against Dublin in the 2003 All-Ireland ladies football final.
Image: INPHO
Diane O'Hora in action for Mayo against Dublin in the 2003 All-Ireland ladies football final.
Diane O'Hora in action for Mayo against Dublin in the 2003 All-Ireland ladies football final.
Image: INPHO

KILDARE ARE SET to appoint former All-Ireland winning captain Diane O’Hora as their new ladies football manager. 

The ex-Mayo star will go forward for ratification by the Kildare LGFA county board. 

“Diane’s experience as a player, coach and manager, together with that of her backroom team will bring a wealth of experience enthusiasm and energy to Kildare Ladies Football,” a statement from Kildare LGFA said.

Four times an All-Ireland winner with her native county, O’Hora has significant experience in the game.

She previously managed Down and Meath, and coached Longford in addition to involvement with Meath and Dublin club teams. 

The two-time All-Star was in charge of Roscommon in 2021 before stepping down days before they played a relegation play-off following a player heave against her.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

O’Hora was part of Sean Finnegan’s management team in Kildare this year before he stepped aside to join Kevin McStay’s set-up with the Mayo men’s side. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie