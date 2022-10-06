Four-time All-Ireland winner to take charge of Kildare

Diane O'Hora in action for Mayo against Dublin in the 2003 All-Ireland ladies football final.

KILDARE ARE SET to appoint former All-Ireland winning captain Diane O’Hora as their new ladies football manager.

The ex-Mayo star will go forward for ratification by the Kildare LGFA county board.

“Diane’s experience as a player, coach and manager, together with that of her backroom team will bring a wealth of experience enthusiasm and energy to Kildare Ladies Football,” a statement from Kildare LGFA said.

Four times an All-Ireland winner with her native county, O’Hora has significant experience in the game.

She previously managed Down and Meath, and coached Longford in addition to involvement with Meath and Dublin club teams.

The two-time All-Star was in charge of Roscommon in 2021 before stepping down days before they played a relegation play-off following a player heave against her.

O’Hora was part of Sean Finnegan’s management team in Kildare this year before he stepped aside to join Kevin McStay’s set-up with the Mayo men’s side.