Kerry man Diarmuid O'Carroll joins Sparta Prague from Newcastle United

KILLARNEY MAN DIARMUID O’Carroll has left his job as Newcastle United’s U21 lead coach to join Sparta Prague as a first team coach.

The 38-year-old, who is also on Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland backroom staff, led Newcastle’s U21 side from September 2024 and secured a ninth-place finish in Premier League 2 last season.

Newcastle United academy director, Steve Harper, said: “I’d like to thank Diarmuid for his time with us leading the U21 group.

“The opportunity to work in Europe is an exciting one for him and we wish him the best of luck as his coaching career continues.”

O’Carroll joined Newcastle from St Mirren, where he was assistant to manager Stephen Robinson.

He now returns to senior club football as a first team coach under Brian Priske, who was appointed as Sparta manager this month.

O’Carroll played professionally in Scotland, England, Iceland and Northern Ireland and was capped at U21 level by the Republic of Ireland.

After beginning his coaching career in women’s football with Crusaders and Glentoran, he took on youth coaching positions in the United States and with Motherwell U18s before becoming an assistant to Robinson at Morecambe and St Mirren.