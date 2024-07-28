Advertisement
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
Sailing

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove finish third in opening race of the Men’s Skiff series

It is the second Games for duo from Howth and Skerries.
1.20pm, 28 Jul 2024
352
0

LAST UPDATE | 28 mins ago

THERE WAS A third-place finish for Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in the opening race of the Men’s Skiff series in Marseille. 

The German boat of Jakob Meggendorfer and Andres Spranger crossed the line in first in a time of 33:46. 

They were followed in second by France’s Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin, who were 29 seconds back. Just two seconds adrift of the French was the Dickson Waddilove boat in third.   

This is the second Games for the duo, from Howth Yacht Club and Skerries Sailing Club respectively. 

They finished 13th overall in their category at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

The black-sail skiffs are known as 49er for men and 49erFX for women.

Points are earned over multiple regattas — making sailing a marathon where medals are won by strategy and concentration as well as physical strength.

More to follow . . .
The 42
