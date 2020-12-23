Maradona autopsy shows icon suffered from liver, kidney and heart disorders

ARGENTINIAN FOOTBALL ICON Diego Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders before his death on 25 November, the public prosecutor said today.

The results of Maradona’s autopsy were published last night, a month on from his death at the age of 60.

The autopsy was ordered as part of an investigation into his death to see if there was any negligence or recklessness in the health care he was provided.

At the end of his life he was suffering from a variety of illnesses including cirrhosis, heart disease and kidney failure.

The toxicology analysis showed there was no alcohol or narcotics in his blood or urine but Maradona was taking anti-depressants, an anti-psychotic drug and various other medication to treat ulcers, convulsions, dependencies and difficulties in expelling waste.

Maradona, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“What’s come out of the laboratory analysis is as important as what hasn’t, which simply confirms that Maradona was given psychotropic drugs but no medicine for heart disease,” one of the investigators told the Telam press agency.

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and heart surgeon Leopoldo Luque are under investigation as they were treating Maradona before his death.

A first autopsy conducted the day Maradona died found he had suffered from liquid on the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles that makes it harder to pump blood.

Maradona’s heart was twice the normal weight.

He had undergone an operation for a bleed on the brain on November 3, just five days after his 60th birthday where he briefly attended a party in his honor at the club he was coaching, Gimnasia y Esgrima, although he appeared to be in poor health.