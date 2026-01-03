Dingle produce stunning comeback to beat Ballyboden and reach All-Ireland club final

Dingle (Kerry) 1-26

Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin) 1-24

(After extra-time)

A MARATHON ENCOUNTER on a bitterly cold January evening ended with Dingle qualifying for the big club football show in Croke Park after an amazing comeback success.

It was an extraordinary game, considering Ballyboden’s position of supremacy for long stages. They were vastly superior in the opening period, holding a nine-point cushion at the break, and then Colm Basquel’s 36th minute goal sent them ten clear, 1-15 to 0-8.

But Dingle driven on by their outstanding marquee duo Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney, introduced off the bench at half-time hauled themselves back into contention. O’Sullivan arced over a series of points with the outside of his left, raising six white flags in the second half of normal time alone. Tadhg Browne netted a crucial goal in the 44th minute and Geaney drew them level, 1-20 apiece, when he lofted over a stunning score with his left foot for an 63rd minute two-pointer.

There was still an opportunity for Ballyboden to win it in normal time but Colm Basquel dragged his late free across goal and wide.

Ballyboden made an early burst, ignited by Daire Sweeney at the start of extra-time, to go 1-23 to 1-20 ahead, but from there Dingle took charge with Dylan Geaney, Mikey Geaney, Paul Geaney (3 points), and Mark O’Connor all on target to seal a famous victory.

Dingle entered the game in the position of outsiders, a case that hardened when they started without their captain and talisman Geaney, his participation impacted by a calf injury. Ballyboden St-Enda’s began with confidence, Ryan O’Dwyer clipping over a two-pointer for the game’s opening score. That set the tone for a flying start as they raced ahead 0-4 to 0-0 by the 5th minute and were seven clear by the time Matthew Flaherty sparked a cheer for the Dingle travelling support with a 14th minute point.

As if to underline their superiority, Ballyboden responded within seconds of that score as Ross McGarry was on target at the opposite end. The scores kept coming for the Dublin champions with Ryan Basquel, Dwyer, and Daire Sweeney divvying up eight points between them in that opening half, while wing-back and Kerry native Pa Warren burst forward to register three excellent points.

Ballyboden goalkeeper Hugh Sullivan provided a strong platform for his team with the quality of his kickouts, while Basquel and Warren rounded out the half with the last two points to send them soaring clear at 0-14 to 0-5 by the break. Dingle had to fight hard for scores, dangermen Dylan and Conor Geaney both held from play in the first half as Ballyboden’s highly organised defensive unit restricted the space available to them.

Scorers for Dingle: Paul Geaney 0-8 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free, 0-2f), Tom O’Sullivan 0-6 (1 2pt play), Tadhg Browne 1-1, Dylan Geaney 0-4 (0-1f), Conor Geaney 0-2, Matthew Flaherty 0-2, Niall Geaney 0-1, Mikey Geaney 0-1, Mark O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Ballyboden: Ryan O’Dwyer 0-7 (1 2pt play), Daire Sweeney 0-5 (0-2f, 1 2pt free), Colm Basquel 1-2, Ross McGarry 0-4, Patrick Warren 0-3, Ryan Basquel 0-2, Brian Bobbett 0-1.

Dingle

1. Gavin Curran

6. Conor Flannery, 7. Patrick O’Connor, 2. Brian O’Connor

3. Tom Leo O’Sullivan, 4. Tom O’Sullivan, 5. Aidan O’Connor

8. Mark O’Connor, 9. Billy O’Connor

15. Niall Geaney, 14. Matthew Flaherty, 10. Tadhg Browne

13. Conor Geaney, 12. Dylan Geaney, 18. Cathal Bambury

Subs

11. Paul Geaney for Bambury (half-time)

20. Mikey Geaney for Flaherty (52)

17. Sean Óg Moran for Aidan O’Connor (52)

19. Ned Ryan for Billy O’Connor (54)

14. Flaherty for Conor Geaney (73)

18. Bambury for Browne (76)

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Hugh O’Sullivan

3. Cathal Flaherty, 2. Brian Bobbett, 21. Shane Clayton

7. Pa Warren, 6. James Holland, 5. Patrick Dunleavy

8. Cein D’Arcy, 9. Alex Gavin

22. Harry Donaghy, 11. Colm Basquel, 13. Ross McGarry

12. Ryan Basquel, 14. Ryan O’Dwyer, 15. Daire Sweeney

Subs

17. Kieran Kennedy for Warren (34)

18. Callum O’Dwyer for Sweeney (50)

23. John McGuire for Ryan Basquel (56)

10. James Madden for Holland (58)

15. Sweeney for 18. O’Dwyer (start of extra time)

19. Ryan Baynes for Donaghy (start of extra time)

6. Holland for Clayton (70)

26. Luke O’Donoghue for Gavin (73)

18. Callum O’Dwyer for Ryan O’Dwyer (77)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)