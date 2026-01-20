Conor Geaney: 'It's just the best day of our lives, the best of the town's history'

CONOR GEANEY HAS sampled Croke Park days of glory before with some Dingle colleagues.

He was part of the PS Chorca Dhuibhne schools teams over a decade ago that claimed back-to-back Hogan Cup wins.

In 2015 he bagged 2-4 as Kerry lifted the All-Ireland minor title, playing alongside club-mates Mark O’Connor and Tom Leo O’Sullivan.

Last July he was one of six Dingle players on the Kerry squad that celebrated Sam Maguire success.

But Sunday surpassed all that, victory experienced on a different scale at GAA HQ, while wearing club colours and sharing in Dingle’s greatest moment.

Conor Geaney with his brothers Niall and Dylan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s definitely the best day of the town’s history. It’s not just the lads inside in the dressing room. It’s the people outside there. I’ve said it before, everyone made the trip up. Every business closed Sunday, Monday for sure.

Advertisement

“It’s the people, like I’m biased, but it’s the best town and club in the country.”

Dingle secured success in a manner of stunning drama, in keeping with the madcap nature of their club season. Conor witnessed his older cousin Mikey attain hero status with his 82nd minute scoring intervention.

“I was actually thinking when (Ruaidhri) Fallon kicked the two pointer, well, that’s just a taste of your own medicine there now, I suppose that was coming to us.

“But again we went down, we kicked three in the last four minutes to win it. Thanks be to God some of our boys had the shooting boots on because a few of us didn’t for sure!

“I think there’s been a few fellas each day have stepped up and Mikey (Geaney) even mentioned that during the week.

“I was trying to stay away from it but his face was popping up everywhere and I heard him mention, that the rest of us need to step up and he actually did it himself.

Mikey, Paul and Conor Geaney celebrate their All-Ireland club final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“And he deserves it. He’s been a stalwart for Dingle, for God knows how many years at this stage. It’s just the best.”

Did they feel there was a sense of destiny to it during this season?

Related Reads Tom O'Sullivan the star of the show, Dingle's dramatic winner, St Brigid's agony Mark O'Connor: 'The Dingle boys will be under the coffin someday. It just means the world' Dingle's All-Ireland match-winner: 'I didn't think I had enough in it, it just creeped over'

“Yeah I think so, possibly. I mean there’s no two ways about it. We had two extra times in a row. We kicked the two-pointer to win it before. But that doesn’t matter right now. I think it’s just the best day of our lives.”

One player shaped their club triumph more than any other, Tom O’Sullivan’s magnificence instrumental to their All-Ireland series win over Ballyboden St-Enda’s and St Brigid’s.

Tom O'Sullivan kicks over the point to level the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s one of the best players in the country,” stated Geaney.

“(One of the) best defenders in the country, and he plays as an almost attacking wing forward for us, and he’s probably the best in the country at that, so I don’t know what else to say about him.

“He puts in some amount of hours in the gym, training and keeping himself fit, kicking, like he deserves every bit of it. Jeez, he’s unreal.”

*****