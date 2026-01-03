'We need him, he's a massive player for us' - Dingle hopeful of O'Connor availabilty for All-Ireland final

DINGLE’S CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP adventure has been maintained until the final stage and that ensures the hot topic of AFL star Mark O’Connor’s availability will continue for the Kerry champions.

Their dramatic extra-time success by 1-26 to 1-24 over Ballyboden St-Enda’s in today’s semi-final, ensures Dingle will contest the All-Ireland decider in Croke Park on Sunday 18 January.

O’Connor’s participation has been settled on a game-by-game basis in consultation with his AFL side Geelong Cats, throughout a campaign that has yielded Kerry and Munster titles to date.

Dingle boss Pádraig Ó Corcoráin is hopeful that they can call on the services of their towering midfielder, who clipped over the last point of the game, in a fortnight.

“The story is, and people don’t believe me, we don’t have any contact with Geelong. Mark went back, I think he flew out on the Tuesday after the Munster final and that was it. He was over in pre-season, as he had to be.

Mark O'Connor in action for Dingle against Colm Basquel. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“They’d started on December 1st but I think whatever communication and conversations Mark had with the club, we heard he was coming back and we’re just delighted to have him. We’re just very grateful to Geelong for accommodating him. I’m not sure did they have a break at Christmas, but I suppose they’re certainly back in action now in the next week, if they’re not back already.”

Given that O’Connor has started this run of success with Dingle, does he have to finish it now?

“I hope so!” remarked Ó Corcoráin.

“I hope you’re right. I don’t want to hear anything about him going back. But no, we need him. He’s a massive player for us. We lost Barry O’Sullivan there this year, which is a huge loss for us. Just delighted that we were able to get Mark coming in.

“It was great to have him for the few games in the county championship. We didn’t think we’d have him for Munster and then he stayed back and it was a huge bonus for us. It gave the lads a great lift when he did come in for the game today.”

The outlook for Dingle changed dramatically when their attacking leader Paul Geaney entered the action at half-time. Injury prevented him from starting, but he finished with eight points and made a towering contribution.

“Paul is a huge leader in our group and he had a massive impact when he came on,” stated the Dingle manager.

“Cathal (Bambury) was doing fine, but when you have a player of the calibre of Paul Geaney, it was important to get him on the field.

“We had no choice really (not to start him). He was carrying an injury for a few weeks. Needs must and we got him on the field. He did the stuff when he came on. We didn’t expect him to last as long.

“But then Paul is just one of those guys who will do everything in his power to get himself right. He certainly worked very hard over the last few weeks to get himself right and contribute. We’re delighted that he was able to. It was so important for us that he was able to stay on the field as well.”