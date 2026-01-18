Dingle's All-Ireland match-winner: 'I didn't think I had enough in it, it just creeped over'

IN A SEASON where the Geaney contributions in the Dingle squad have been central to their advancement to the All-Ireland final, the eldest player from their clan provided the kick that saw the West Kerry side crowned champions.

Mikey Geaney, introduced as a substitute two minutes from the end of normal time, swung his left boot at the ball two minutes into injury time at the end of extra-time, and registered the most important point of his career.

His score ensured a pulsating Croke Park contest finally had a winner as St Brigid’s were left crestfallen and Dingle celebrated wildly.

“Well, we had three back, and me, and we’d gone up the field and I said I’d just go up and make an extra man out of it,” outlined Geaney about the match-winning move.

Mikey Geaney celebrates at the final whistle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I got the ball, when I gave it to Tom Sullivan, I knew two or three could go with him. I just slipped ahead and he passed it to me, and Jesus, I didn’t think I had enough in it.

“I didn’t think I actually made the goal or kicked it over. I’d say it just creeped over, but that’s all that matters. A few (scored with the left), not many, none that big. The lads are giving me a bit of hop ball here, because I said during the week at the media day that I haven’t been home in two weeks and I haven’t been training, so they reckon training’s overrated.”

82 nóim@DingleGAA 0-23 @StBrigidsRos 1-19



Mikey Geaney leis an iarracht agus Geaney leis an scór chun an chluiche a bhuacaint!😱🤯🤝



After a titanic battle, Dingle are All Ireland Club Champions after extra time!!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/peKTbeAHTg — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 18, 2026

There has been a good reason for the 36-year-old being absent from Dingle’s collective preparations. He lives in Portmarnock and his wife Nicole is expecting their first child in the next few days.

“I’m living in Dublin now and my wife is expecting next week, so it wasn’t a case of travelling home, (it) wasn’t an option, really. I was travelling before the county final and then after that I had to prioritise being in Dublin and training on my own.

“But again, like I said last week, I’m not going to be the man, the point at the end was just a good move. It’s Tom Sullivan and Paul (Geaney) who you’re looking for all the time. I probably don’t have 60, 70 minutes in me.

“It’s not about me or anything, you can talk about sacrifices, there’s never a day of sacrifice when you’re doing it for your club. Going forward, I’ll probably have to prioritise different things, but I got the green light from home to be travelling up and down this year, so what else do you want to be doing?

“We’re playing with our club all our lives and playing football all our lives, it’s the thing that brings the most satisfaction in life, to a certain extent.”

St. Brigid's Eddie Nolan comes up against Mikey Geaney of Dingle. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Geaney’s contribution was invaluable, not just for the winning point but his turnover on Brian Stack beforehand saw Dingle regain possession at a crucial stage.

“It was probably last chance saloon. If they scored there, it was game over. We were being coached that tackle years ago, by Cian O’’Neill with Kerry…in and around the back, if it’s the last thing you do just get your knuckles in the ball and it’ll pop out and it just worked.

“Big moments like that, I think we came up with a few of them when we needed to, especially when we were two points up and they kicked the last score in normal time. What a score from Ruaidhrí (Fallon) nd the momentum, they went three points up, but again we just have something in us, a bit of battle, a bit of stubbornness. It’s unbelievable.”

Dingle’s rollercoaster season – a first Kerry title in 77 years and their Munster breakthrough – has been capped off by this stunning conclusion.

“We’re in the moment, but I think the gravity of this kind of thing, for a club like us, will be years before it sinks in properly,” says Geaney.

“From where we came from three and a half, four months ago, nearly men, losing finals and stuff, and now just winning.

“County final, a Munster final, a Ballyboden game, all just pulled it out of the fire, just too stubborn to know any different. It just kept going.

“It’s mad. There’s a fierce calmness in the group, a lot of experience, a lot of fellas who have had All-Ireland medals and played here before. Jesus, it’s very satisfying.

“Just days like today for the crowd, the kids and the coaches that have been there for years. No one can ever take this away from us, we’re always going to be All-Ireland champions, it’s just incredible.”

