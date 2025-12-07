Conor Geaney secures dramatic Munster title win for Dingle against St Finbarr's

Dingle (Kerry) 1-18 (1-3-12)

St Finbarr’s (Cork) 0-20 (0-6-12)

AFTER AN ENDING filled with stunning drama, Dingle were crowned Munster senior club champions.

Beaten on penalties by Castlehaven two years ago in a storm in Limerick, Conor Geaney banged over a left-foot two pointed free with the last kick of the game.

It capped a stunning revival by the West Kerry side as they came from seven points down to triumph against a St Finbarr’s side led by the stunning scoring display of Steven Sherlock, who notched 0-16.

The chain of events that led to the late free sparked debate. Ian Maguire was judged to have over-carried by referee Chris Maguire and then it was deemed that Dylan Quinn had impeded the free to be taken, resulting in play being moved forward 50 yards. That paved the way for Geaney to size up his chance outside the two-point arc and he nailed the kick.

The opening period was defined by Sherlock’s dazzling shooting for St Finbarr’s. He registered a stunning tally of a dozen points, a return decorated by five two-pointers. Three of those were converted from frees and a pair of shots from play as hi

Dingle had started sharply with Paul, Conor, and Dylan Geaney all whipping over points from play inside the opening five minutes. The scores did not flow as regualrly for the remainder of the half. They were grateful for Paul Geaney’s intervention in the 16th minute, cutting in from the left wing past Sam Ryan and drilling home a right-foot shot to the net. The Dingle captain smashed in a left-foot effort on the stroke of half-time but it cannoned off the bar to leave them 0-14 to 1-6 adrift at the break.

More to follow…

Scorers for Dingle: Dylan Geaney 0-9 (2 2pt play, 0-2f), Paul Geaney 1-2, Conor Geaney 0-4 (1 2pt free, 0-1f), Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Mark O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Steven Sherlock 0-16 (4 2pt frees, 2 2pt play, 0-1f), Brian Hayes 0-2, John Wigginton Barrett 0-1, Luke Hannigan 0-1.

Dingle

1. Gavin H Curran

6. Conor Flannery, 7. Patrick O’Connor, 2. Brian O’Connor

3. Tom Leo O’Sullivan, 4. Tom O’Sullivan, 5. Aidan O’Connor

8. Mark O’Connor, 9. Billy O’Connor

15. Niall Geaney, 14. Matthew Flaherty, 10. Tadhg Browne

13. Conor Geaney, 11. Paul Geaney, 12. Dylan Geaney

Subs

20. Mikey Geaney for Paul Geaney (inj) (temp) (40)

18. Ned Ryan for Billy O’Connor (41)

11. Paul Geaney for Mikey Geaney (46)

Mikey Geaney for Browne (48)

St Finbarr’s

1. Darragh Newman

2. Billy Hennessy, 6. Alan O’Connor, 4. Sam Ryan

17. Enda Dennehy, 7. Ciarán Doolan, 12. Conor Dennehy

8. Ian Maguire, 9. Brian Hayes

14. Ethan Twomey, 13. John Wigginton-Barrett, 10. William Buckley

19. Luke Hannigan, 15. Rickey Barrett, 11. Steven Sherlock

Subs

23. Eoin McGreevy for Rickey Barrett (41)

25. Cillian Myers-Murray for Wigginton Barrett (54)

5. Dylan Quinn for Twomey (54)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)