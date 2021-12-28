Disappointment for Carlow's Steve Lennon at World Darts Championship

Steve Lennon reacts against Mervyn King during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

CARLOW NATIVE Steve Lennon suffered disappointment at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.

The 28-year-old was comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Mervyn King.

The gap between the players ranked 21st and 52nd in the world told, as the Englishman did not drop a set on his way to victory to set up a last-16 clash with Australian Raymond Smith.

Following Willie O’Connor’s loss yesterday, Daryl Gurney is now the only Irish player left in the competition.

The 35-year-old Derry native will be the underdog when he faces Rob Cross, who is ranked 11th in the PDC Order of Merit, later today.

𝗔 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👑



Mervyn King breezes his way through to the fourth round, WHITEWASHING Steve Lennon in a clinical performance and he sets up a last 16 clash with Raymond Smith!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/ZgaR54fwWP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2021