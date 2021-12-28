Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 28 December 2021
Disappointment for Carlow's Steve Lennon at World Darts Championship

The 28-year-old was comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Mervyn King.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 5:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
CARLOW NATIVE Steve Lennon suffered disappointment at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.

The 28-year-old was comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Mervyn King.

The gap between the players ranked 21st and 52nd in the world told, as the Englishman did not drop a set on his way to victory to set up a last-16 clash with Australian Raymond Smith.

Following Willie O’Connor’s loss yesterday, Daryl Gurney is now the only Irish player left in the competition.

The 35-year-old Derry native will be the underdog when he faces Rob Cross, who is ranked 11th in the PDC Order of Merit, later today.

