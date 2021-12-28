Disappointment for Carlow's Steve Lennon at World Darts Championship

CARLOW NATIVE Steve Lennon suffered disappointment at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.
The 28-year-old was comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Mervyn King.
The gap between the players ranked 21st and 52nd in the world told, as the Englishman did not drop a set on his way to victory to set up a last-16 clash with Australian Raymond Smith.
Following Willie O’Connor’s loss yesterday, Daryl Gurney is now the only Irish player left in the competition.
The 35-year-old Derry native will be the underdog when he faces Rob Cross, who is ranked 11th in the PDC Order of Merit, later today.
𝗔 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👑— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2021
Mervyn King breezes his way through to the fourth round, WHITEWASHING Steve Lennon in a clinical performance and he sets up a last 16 clash with Raymond Smith!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/ZgaR54fwWP
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)