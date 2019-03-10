Revamped Division 1 hurling groups for 2020 confirmed

THE ALLIANZ HURLING League will be restructured in 2020, with Division 1A and 1B being scrapped in favour of a 12-team top flight that will be split into two groups of six.
Next weekend’s 1A relegation game between Cork and Kilkenny will decide which team takes their place in Group A and B next spring.
Offaly’s defeat to Carlow in the Division 1B relegation playoff means they’ll be outside the top 12, while Westmeath’s Division 2A final win against Kerry seals their place in Group A.
Here’s how the groups will shape up:
Group A
Limerick
Tipperary
Winners of Kilkenny v Cork
Waterford
Galway
Westmeath
Group B
Wexford
Clare
Losers of Kilkenny v Cork
Dublin
Laois
Carlow
