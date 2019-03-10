Revamped Division 1 hurling groups for 2020 confirmed

Lee Chin and Wexford will be in Group B in 2020.

THE ALLIANZ HURLING League will be restructured in 2020, with Division 1A and 1B being scrapped in favour of a 12-team top flight that will be split into two groups of six.

Next weekend’s 1A relegation game between Cork and Kilkenny will decide which team takes their place in Group A and B next spring.

Offaly’s defeat to Carlow in the Division 1B relegation playoff means they’ll be outside the top 12, while Westmeath’s Division 2A final win against Kerry seals their place in Group A.

Here’s how the groups will shape up:

Group A

Limerick

Tipperary

Winners of Kilkenny v Cork

Waterford

Galway

Westmeath

Group B

Wexford

Clare

Losers of Kilkenny v Cork

Dublin

Laois

Carlow

