Shane O'Donnell makes Clare return in win against Antrim; Wexford squeeze past Down

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Antrim 1-19 Clare 2-30

Down 0-25 Wexford 0-27

MARK RODGERS STARRED with 12 points as Clare eased to a 14-point win against Antrim in Cushendall.

Shane Meehan and David Fitzgerald scored a goal in each half for the Banner, who led by nine at the break and kicked on again in the second half of Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League clash.

Brian Lohan introduced Shane O’Donnell for the final quarter, and he added Clare’s final point on an afternoon when they returned to the top of Division 1B.

The Antrim players stand for the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, in Ballycran, Wexford were pushed right to the wire by a battling Down performance before grinding out a two-point win late on.

The hosts trailed by eight at the break, 0-20 to 0-12, and fell even further behind when Tomás ‘Tucker’ Kinsella stretched Wexford’s lead shortly after the restart.

But the Mournemen, led by five second-half points from Paul Sheehan, chipped away at the deficit and drew level at 0-25 apiece inside the final minutes thanks to two points in quick succession from Daithi Sands and Liam Savage.

Conor Hearne pointed Wexford back in front before a Simon Roche free made it two wins from two for Keith Rossiter’s side.