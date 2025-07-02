Former hurler DJ Carey pleads guilty to ten counts of fraud

FORMER KILKENNY HURLER DJ Carey has pleaded guilty to ten counts of fraud at a Dublin court.
The trial of the 52-year-old, with an address of The Drive, Newtown, Maynooth, Co Kildare, had been expected to last three to four weeks before he pleaded guilty to a number of the accusations this morning at the Circuit Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice.
He pleaded guilty to dishonestly inducing people to pay him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.
Judge Patricia Ryan said sentencing would take place on 29 October.
Billionaire Denis O’Brien is among the people ex-hurling star DJ Carey plead guilty to fraudulently inducing people to pay him money for cancer treatment.
Carey’s solicitor Edward Hughes told the court that he has “genuine health issues” and has had surgery carried out for a heart condition.
He also has “certain mental health issues” and Hughes asked that a psychological report be done ahead of sentencing later this year.
Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game, winning five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny, once as captain.
He was named Hurler of the Year in 2000, while he won nine All-Star awards. Since retiring from play, he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie
