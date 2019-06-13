This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton snap up Mali winger for reported €16 million

Moussa Djenepo becomes the Saints’ first summer signing.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,897 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4681096
The winger arrives at St Mary's from Standard Liege.
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna
The winger arrives at St Mary's from Standard Liege.
The winger arrives at St Mary's from Standard Liege.
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE MADE Mali winger Moussa Djenepo their first summer signing for a fee that reportedly could rise to €16 million from Standard Liege. 

The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year contract subject to the relevant paperwork being completed on 1 July. 

Djenepo scored 11 times for Standard Liege last season, helping them finish third in the Belgian top flight and qualify for the Europa League.

“We are very happy to welcome Moussa as the first new player to join our team ahead of the upcoming season,” Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said following the announcement.

“He is an exciting player, with tremendous pace and good finishing abilities, who we have watched closely for some time.”

Djenepo will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season after representing Mali at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s a good club that is progressing, it has great facilities, and it’s a place that can help me to really kick on and progress,” said Djenepo.

“I am looking forward to it and I want to get to know my new family. I can’t wait to be around my new teammates and work hard alongside them.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie