Djokovic races on in Melbourne, Swiatek in cruise control to make third round

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SENT 141st-ranked qualifier Francesco Maestrelli packing in straight sets to ease into the Australian Open third round — with a little help from his favourite tree.

The Serbian great is on his latest mission to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and dismissed the Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic faces 75th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands next.

The former world number one, who won his first match by the same comprehensive scoreline, said: “Similar feeling on the court of generally positive.”

The fourth seed did not play a warm-up tournament and said his longer off-season was paying off.

“I’m really happy I’m able to play this way, considering the lack of competitive matches for more than two months,” the 38-year-old said.

“It’s all been positive so far, positive signs.”

In sunny, but noticeably cooler temperatures than recent days at Melbourne Park, Djokovic appeared determined to get the job done as fast as possible.

Playing in the early afternoon on Rod Laver Arena, rather than his usual evening slot, Djokovic raced into a 5-2 lead.

The Italian doggedly held serve despite facing multiple set points, but it was only delaying the inevitable as Djokovic sealed the opening set in 47 minutes.

Djokovic, who has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 major titles since winning the US Open in 2023, was not quite as devastating as when winning his first-round match by the same scoreline.

But he still had far too much for the outclassed 23-year-old.

Djokovic broke Maestrelli, who was making his Grand Slam debut, to start the second set and cantered into the third round.

Djokovic is well known for his sometimes unusual preparations, which include hugging a Brazilian fig tree in the nearby botanical gardens.

“That is my oldest friend here in Melbourne,” said Djokovic, who has won 10 Australian Open titles, more than anyone in history.

“He has been there to heal my wounds and give me company. It’s a beautiful connection, nature is such a powerful ally. We have a friendship going over 20 years.”

Meanwhile, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek turned on the style to motor past Marie Bouzkova and into the third round as she limbers up for a crack at a first Melbourne title.

The Polish second seed was in cruise control against the Czech player as the sun went down at John Cain Arena, sprinting to the finish 6-2, 6-3 in front of a vocal group of fans.

It set up a clash next against Russian world number 33 Anna Kalinskaya who swept past Austria’s Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-3.

“I felt great playing today,” said Swiatek.

“I felt more freedom than in the first round and I wanted to just go for it. I’m really happy with the performance, for sure.

“I’m trying to appreciate every match, and take nothing for granted,” she added.

Swiatek has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive, with the 24-year-old making the semi-finals twice.

Last year, she surged into the last four but failed to get past eventual winner Madison Keys.

Swiatek arrived in Melbourne this year on the back of two singles defeats at the lead-up United Cup and was then pushed hard by Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue in round one.

She was more convincing against Bouzkova, cutting down on the 35 unforced errors made against Yuan to 27, while blasting 31 winners.

Serving was an issue for both players early on, exchanging first-set breaks before Swiatek got into her rhythm to take charge.

The Pole served to love to open set two, but a pair of baseline errors handed the Czech a break and she consolidated for a 3-1 advantage.

But it was a fleeting lead with Swiatek levelling at 3-3 and making the crucial break for 5-3 with a backhand winner before serving out for the match.

– © AFP 2026